The Best Items New To Sam's Club To Buy In April 2026

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A warehouse retailer with 600 locations and more than 69 million members (as of 2022), Sam's Club is rather particular when choosing products for its stores. It's Member's Mark label is the star of its inventory, as illustrated by the many Sam's Club items you must try before you die (its waffle fries and spinach artichoke dip rank pretty high). The chain also stocks some name brands to ensure a nice selection for shoppers. With April in full swing, we got curious about the Sam's Club products that launched this month.

Our search uncovered lots of great finds, including meal kits, kitchen utensils, baked goods, frozen treats, grilling essentials, and more. Although most of the items here come from the Member's Mark brand, we included a few name-brand products that were too good to pass up. Keep in mind that our selections might not be available at all locations. Also, Sam's Club has a tendency to run out of hot items, so we recommend swift action if you see something you can't live without.