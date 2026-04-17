The Best Items New To Sam's Club To Buy In April 2026
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A warehouse retailer with 600 locations and more than 69 million members (as of 2022), Sam's Club is rather particular when choosing products for its stores. It's Member's Mark label is the star of its inventory, as illustrated by the many Sam's Club items you must try before you die (its waffle fries and spinach artichoke dip rank pretty high). The chain also stocks some name brands to ensure a nice selection for shoppers. With April in full swing, we got curious about the Sam's Club products that launched this month.
Our search uncovered lots of great finds, including meal kits, kitchen utensils, baked goods, frozen treats, grilling essentials, and more. Although most of the items here come from the Member's Mark brand, we included a few name-brand products that were too good to pass up. Keep in mind that our selections might not be available at all locations. Also, Sam's Club has a tendency to run out of hot items, so we recommend swift action if you see something you can't live without.
Member's Mark Organic Chicken Wings
When a craving for homemade lemon-pepper chicken wings strikes, Sam's Club has you covered. These organic, free-range wings are perfect for cookouts, and the convenient, pre-portioned packaging optimizes storage and eliminates mess.
Purchase the Member's Mark Organic Chicken Wings for $18.77.
Member's Mark Sugar Soft Roses Cupcakes
Need a last-minute dessert for a party or event? Sam's Club has the perfect option. The 30-count tray of beautifully decorated, buttercreme-frosted cupcakes can be ready for next-day pickup when you place your order before 2 p.m. The store also accepts bakery orders up to 30 days in advance.
Order the Member's Mark Sugar Soft Roses Cupcakes online for $16.48.
Member's Mark Sliced Peaches in Extra Light Syrup
You can do a lot with canned peaches. The endlessly versatile ingredient works well in a variety of sweet and savory recipes, and Sam's Club members can stock up this spring. The 6-pound, 8-ounce can features California peaches packed in a delicately sweet syrup.
Purchase the Member's Mark Sliced Peaches in Extra Light Syrup for $8.48.
Member's Mark Chicken Shawarma Kit
Sam's Club is really knocking prepared meals out of the park this April. Its chicken shawarma kit includes all the components for a delicious meal. And with six servings, this convenient kit is great for sharing.
Purchase the Member's Mark Chicken Shawarma Kit for $15.82.
Member's Mark Grow Your Own Sweet Potatoes
If you're a sweet potato fanatic with a green thumb, April is your time to shine at Sam's Club. The gardening kit comes with everything you need to grow your own tubers, including seed potatoes and detailed instructions that take you through each step of the process.
Purchase Member's Mark Grow Your Own Sweet Potatoes for $16.48.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Inside Skirt Steak
Warmer weather means that grilling season is practically here, but why wait? Member's Mark skirt steak is now available at Sam's Club, and is sure to be the star of any backyard feast. Along with being economical, skirt steak is an ideal cut for grilling.
Purchase the Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Inside Skirt Steak for $35.67.
Member's Mark Organic Mango Salsa
Fruit-forward salsas are known for being sweet with a mild heat, and Sam's Club's mango salsa is a delightful condiment that's worthy of a place in your snack rotation. In addition to tortilla chips, this organic salsa could also pair well with fish tacos and chicken dishes.
Purchase the Member's Mark Organic Mango Salsa for $6.96.
Member's Mark Organic Freezer Pops
As temperatures rise, so does our need for frosty treats. Made with organic fruit juice, Sam's Club's freezer pops are loved by kids and adults alike. Each box contains 52 pops in three flavors: tropical fruit, fruit punch, and mixed berry.
Purchase the Member's Mark Organic Freezer Pops for $9.98.
Member's Mark Smoked Sausage Made with Bacon, Jalapeño & Monterey Jack Cheese
The best smoked sausage recipes require a main ingredient that can stand up to robust flavors and seasonings. Sam's Club's smoked sausage links certainly fit the bill — its hardwood-smoked flavor is complemented by Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, and jalapeño.
Purchase the Member's Mark Smoked Sausage Made with Bacon, Jalapeño & Monterey Jack Cheese for $15.87.
Cuisinart 10-Piece Primary Tool & Gadget Set with Stainless Steel Crock
Seeing as Cuisinart is such a trusted brand in kitchen goods, this utensil set is too good to ignore. You'll get 10 essential kitchen tools, including a whisk, spatula, and pizza cutter. The set is sold in a stainless steel receptacle for easy storage.
Purchase the Cuisinart 10-Piece Primary Tool & Gadget Set with Stainless Steel Crock for $24.98.
Member's Mark Grow Your Own Raspberries, Brandywine & Latham Red
Fresh berries are a delight in yogurt and other recipes, especially when you grow them yourself. Even novice gardeners can experience success with this raspberry plant starter kit, which comes with two rooted raspberry plants in Brandywine and Latham Red varieties.
Purchase Member's Mark Grow Your Own Raspberries, Brandywine & Latham Red for $16.48.
Member's Mark Braised Pork With Hatch Chile, Green Chile & Jalapeño Salsa Verde
Braised pork in a zesty, Mexican-inspired sauce is a convenient weeknight dinner we can get behind. This easy meal option can be served over rice, added to tacos, or enjoyed with crunchy tortilla chips.
Purchase the Member's Mark Braised Pork With Hatch Chile, Green Chile & Jalapeno Salsa Verde for $14.44.
Rubbermaid EasyStore Containers with Lids
When it comes to spring cleaning, kitchen organization is often high on the list of tasks to complete. This Rubbermaid storage set features 30 pieces in a variety of sizes to help you get your fridge and pantry in order.
Purchase the Rubbermaid EasyStore Containers with Lids for $13.97.
Members Mark Organic Chia Seeds
Sam's Club's organic chia seeds can be used in a variety of recipes, including pudding, jam, and bean salad. Chia seeds are a wonderful addition to any diet, since they're packed with essential nutrients such as fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids.
Purchase the Members Mark Organic Chia Seeds for $8.48.
Member's Mark Sugar Soft Roses Half Sheet Cookie Cake
Delightful bakery options are aplenty at Sam's Club, and the half sheet cookie cake featuring delicate sugar roses is ideal for any celebration. When placing the order, you can personalize this treat with a written message, which will be crafted by the store's talented bakery staff.
Order the Member's Mark Sugar Soft Roses Half Sheet Cookie Cake online for $19.98.
Member's Mark Beef Birria Tacos with Consommé
What you might not know about birria tacos is that they have origins in mid-century Tijuana, Mexico, and typically consist of slow-cooked beef (traditionally goat) in adobo sauce. At Sam's Club, the birria taco kit is perfect for busy weeknight meals, supplying everything you need to prepare these crispy creations with ease.
Purchase the Member's Mark Beef Birria Tacos with Consommé for $12.87.