14 Recipes That Require A Dash Of Liquor

Having a splash of something boozy with dinner usually means pouring yourself wine or a classic cocktail to enjoy as you dine. But the party kicks into high gear when what's in your glass finds its way into what's on your plate. By including recipes that require liquor in your dining rotation, you can take advantage of recipes rich in complexity, and loaded with layers of delicious flavor. Think of wine and spirits as secret gourmet ingredients that can fire up your cookbook in ways other elements can't.

If your dining life could use a pick-me-up where flavor is concerned, our list of recipes that call for a bit of liquor will help add spirit to your usual selections. It's a delicious mix of marvelous meat dishes, stirring sauces, perfect pastas, and even a few indulgent desserts for you to try out. No matter what your home cooking possibilities might suggest, if you're ready to sip into something special, these dishes are your chance to pop the cork on a flight of luscious, liquor-infused creations. Bottoms up!