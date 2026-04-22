Gordon Ramsay's Son Explained Why He Won't Be A Chef Anytime Soon
In some families, it's expected that kids follow in their parents' footsteps. Family businesses prosper by being passed down for generations, for example. While some chefs like Lidia Bastianich and Emeril Lagasse have seen their kids get involved in the food world, that's not the case with Gordon Ramsay's son, Jack. In a 2019 interview on British GQ's "Like Father Like Son" segment, they discuss various elements of their relationship and lessons learned over the years. They highlight quality time as an important component of their relationship. However, Jack shares that he's in no rush to spend that time in the kitchen — at least professionally.
At one point in the interview, Jack remarks on how his dad's passion for cooking is evident, and Gordon asks him if he, too, wants to become a chef. The Younger Ramsay is pretty clear in his response, stating, "No, I don't think I'll become a chef anytime soon." When his dad prods him further, Jack shares, "I need to find my own thing." While he concedes that he does like cooking, he doesn't desire to pursue it as a career. However, Jack playfully adds, "I'm going to wait until you're out of the picture. Then I'm going to jump in."
What's Jack up to?
Comments responding to the interview go in all directions, with one YouTube user complimenting both father and son: "He's raised a very confident, self assured kid. Mission accomplished." Some posts suggest there's no way Jack could compete with his father, though some viewers see the value in his desire to follow his own path. Meanwhile, in an Instagram repost, one user comments, "As a chef with 4 boys I'm glad to have them do something else."
As of present, Jack has followed through with his assertion not to become a chef. He joined the British Royal Marines in 2020, to his father's great pride. He remains largely out of the limelight. Over the years he has focused on his service and fitness endeavors, popping up occasionally in his family's social media posts.
Gordon and his wife Tana have six kids. Although most of them are doing their own thing unrelated to cooking, their daughter Tilly Ramsay is a television presenter, cookbook writer, and influencer. She has also landed gigs like serving as a judge on "MasterChef Junior."