The Stunning Transformation Of Tilly Ramsay
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You probably know who Gordon Ramsay is, whether you love his recipes or you keep up to date with the famous chef's most notable feuds. But, you may not have heard of Matilda Ramsay — more commonly known as Tilly, a young chef with big shoes to fill. Tilly Ramsay is Gordon Ramsay's daughter and first appeared on his shows at a young age. But, over the years, she's gone through an impressive transformation from a kid popping up on her dad's shows to an accomplished chef in her own right.
Born on November 8, 2001, Tilly Ramsay is one of six Ramsay kids, but the only one (so far) to follow in their celebrity father's footsteps and go into the world of food. She also notably shares a birthday with her father, something that they've shared on social media, with Gordon Ramsay saying that sharing his birthday with his daughter makes the day even better. The stunning transformation of Tilly Ramsay has seen her go from a little kid who loved to cook to a chef, influencer, and TV personality. We're going to follow her journey from childhood through to the present day, looking at how she got where she is now.
Tilly Ramsay started cooking at a young age
It's perhaps not surprising considering who her dad is, but Tilly Ramsay showed an interest in cooking early on in life. Like anyone, it would have started out small, but this clearly laid the foundation for her later on. It shows a burgeoning interest in cooking from a time in life when many kids barely think about the fact that someone has to make the food; it doesn't just show up on their plates ready to be eaten.
"I started cooking when my dad was filming in the kitchen when I was around 5 or 6," she said in a 2020 interview with Noticed. Initially, Gordon Ramsay would ask her to help him in the kitchen, but then Tilly Ramsay started wanting to do her own thing, prioritizing food she liked to eat and found fun to make. "My brother and sisters would eat it too and they preferred it to dad's," she remarked. Ever since then, she enjoyed making food for her siblings and friends.
Once she got going with cooking, she started to come up with her own recipe ideas. She did so by watching other people cook (perhaps her dad), reading cookbooks, and eating out. It seems that Tilly Ramsay's interest in cooking started early and kept on from there, but there was still a long way to go to get to where she is today.
She made early TV appearances on MasterChef Junior
Gordon Ramsay has appeared as host and judge on "MasterChef Junior" since its release in 2013. This is something that may surprise people used to shows like "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen." There are some rare times when Gordon Ramsay is actually impressed by food — and that's sometimes on "MasterChef Junior" where he is much kinder to the contestants than he is to the adults on his other shows.
But, did you know that Tilly Ramsay made early TV appearances on "MasterChef Junior?" Gordon Ramsay's kids sometimes popped up in his shows filmed at home, but Tilly Ramsay's first notable television appearance came in the Season 3 of the show, when she was just 12 years old.
She was invited on as a guest judge, presumably because of her love of cooking. In the episode, there were already signs of her having a fun and likable on screen persona, as she joked with the other judges. When asked what it was like having Gorgon Ramsay as a father, she said he was quite playful and was a big softy. She set a tough challenge of salmon en croute, hollandaise sauce, baby potatoes, and minted peas, and seemed quite at ease on camera. Still, it was just the start of her transformation into a TV personality.
Tilly Ramsay had her own show with her siblings
It seems that a taste of that television experience wasn't enough for Tilly Ramsay, because soon after, she started starring in her own cooking show with her siblings. It was called "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch" and it was the first time Tilly Ramsay appeared on a show in which she starred. Of course, it was likely commissioned because of Gordon Ramsay, but it was still his daughter's first chance to step into the spotlight.
First airing on U.K. kids TV channel CBBC in 2015 (when Tilly Ramsay was 13), the series follows the Ramsay family during their summer holidays, usually somewhere sunny like Los Angeles. But this isn't just a typical travel diary. Each episode mixes cooking and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the family's day-to-day life, and throws some playful chaos into the mix, too.
Tilly Ramsay was at the heart of it all, taking the lead in the kitchen and preparing recipes that are aimed at a younger audience. Along the way, she's often joined (or distracted) by her siblings, while her dad pops in with a mix of genuine guidance and tongue-in-cheek criticism. It ran for five seasons, coming to an end in 2019. It might have been fairly unknown outside of the U.K., but this show gave her a stepping stone and the onscreen confidence she'd need later in her career.
She published a cookbook at age 15
Many people dream of publishing a cookbook their whole lives, but Tilly Ramsay manages to do so at a young age. She was just 15 years old when she released her first cookbook. As yet, it's her only cookbook, but who knows what the future will hold? She landed the deal with Hodder & Stoughton, the same publishing house that releases her dad's books, and it was published in spring 2017.
The book, titled "Tilly's Kitchen Takeover," featured recipes from her TV show, "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch." It's aimed at beginner cooks — primarily children, though adults who don't know how to cook could also learn a thing or two. Tilly Ramsay developed the recipes herself, with just a little advice from her dad when she was stuck. And, if you have a world-class chef at your disposal, it would be foolish not to ask him for advice.
Recipes from the book include chili and granola bars, all presented in a simple-to-follow way, with the occasional piece of advice from Gordon Ramsay peppered in there. Some of these recipes also featured on her dad's website, giving her work extra exposure and opening it up to a wider audience who might not have heard of her through her TV show.
Tilly Ramsay built her personal brand on social media, sharing insight into her life changes
These days, it's not enough to be a great cook or a skilled baker to make it big, you need to have a social media following. Tilly Ramsay has built her personal brand, gaining 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 9.9 million followers on TikTok, at the time of writing this article. And it's only bound to be up from there.
So, how did she build her personal brand this way? Well, naturally, being Gordon Ramsay's daughter doesn't hurt when it comes to getting followers, but it's way more than that. Tilly Ramsay has shared a mix of personal insight into her life, excellent recipes, and handy cooking advice, adding value to her followers. As she's gone through changes and transitions in life, she's shared this online, which helps with building loyal fans.
She's shared everything from dances with her dad and updates about her travels to recipes and career updates. People have been able to follow along with moments big and small, and this has earned her a loyal legion of fans, wanting to see what she's doing next. It's not easy building this kind of brand on social media, but Tilly Ramsay seems to be balancing it well.
She appeared on Strictly Come Dancing
One of the next big steps in Tilly Ramsay's transformation was her appearance on "Strictly Come Dancing," a British TV show similar to "Dancing With the Stars." In 2021, the 19-year-old joined the lineup for the show's 19th season, where she was partnered with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin. She might have already built a name for herself through cooking and presenting, but it was a very different kind of challenge — and one that put her in front of a huge Saturday night audience.
Tilly Ramsay's appearance on "Strictly" quickly became one of the talking points of the series. She made her ballroom debut in September 2021, and by the time she performed her foxtrot with Kuzmin, the response was strong enough to leave Gordon Ramsay openly emotional. He later praised her hard work on social media.
She ultimately made it through to the final, but had to drop out after testing positive for COVID-19. Still, it was the kind of appearance that suited her public image well. Tilly Ramsay had already shown that she was comfortable on television, but "Strictly" gave her a chance to show a different side of herself. For many viewers, it was another reminder that she was no longer just Gordon Ramsay's daughter. She was becoming a TV personality in her own right.
Tilly Ramsay landed a gig as a judge on MasterChef Junior
We've already talked about Tilly Ramsay's early TV appearance on "MasterChef Junior," when she acted as a guest judge at just 12 years old. However, this wasn't to be the end of her story with this show. In fact, it has now become a big part of her life.
In 2022, Tilly Ramsay took to the screen again, acting as a guest judge one more time. One contestant had an adorable reaction to meeting her, showing he was a fan by asking her opinion of American boys and offering a tour of Philadelphia, his hometown. To this, Gordon Ramsay replied that the young contestant was there to cook. It was a cute interaction, but her judging must have made an impression overall, because it wasn't the last we'd see from her.
When the next season of the show came out in 2024, Tilly Ramsay joined as a full-time judge on "MasterChef Junior." Being closer in age to the participants than the other judges lets her build more of a rapport with them, which makes for great TV, and her fun, friendly onscreen persona makes for great TV. Yes, Tilly Ramsay is clearly following in her dad's footsteps, but she's doing it in her own way: adding the charm, minus the grumpy persona.
She studied psychology at university
For someone who had already built a career in food and television, Tilly Ramsay didn't stick to what people expected of her. Instead, she chose to continue her education, studying psychology at university alongside her growing media career. It's a path that might seem a little unexpected at first, especially given how closely she's associated with cooking, but it shows there's more to her interests than just what happens in the kitchen.
Tilly Ramsay studied at the University of Nottingham, graduating in 2024. She balanced her degree with ongoing television appearances and social media work. That's no small task, particularly when you consider the demands of both. University life can be full-on at the best of times, and adding a public-facing career into the mix only raises the stakes. When she graduated, Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram to say how thrilled he was. "Can't explain enough how proud we are of this one," he said. Adding that seeing her graduate had made him the "happiest dad in the world."
It's another example of how Tilly Ramsay has carved out her own path. Rather than relying solely on her culinary background or her dad's connections, she's continued to develop different skills and interests, showing that her career doesn't have to fit neatly into just one box.
And then she put herself through culinary school
Tilly Ramsay might have studied psychology at university, but this didn't mean that her cooking career had gone entirely on the back burner. After finishing her psychology degree, she decided to head to culinary school — and ... to fund it herself. It would have been easy for her to rely on her family name for a career in the food world. But instead, she chose to do things her own way.
She announced the move on Instagram, saying that her dad had taken her shopping for her new uniform: a set of chef's whites. Interestingly, Tilly Ramsay worked and saved her own money to pay for her place, rather than depending on her father. That decision didn't go unnoticed. Gordon Ramsay himself admitted he had a lot of respect for the fact that she wanted to build her skills independently, even if it meant stepping slightly outside his direct influence.
Her move into formal training came shortly after graduating from the University of Nottingham, marking a clear shift from academic study back into the food world she'd grown up in. She attended the Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland and even shared some of her progress on Instagram. Choosing to put herself through culinary school says a lot about how Tilly Ramsay approaches her career. For someone who could have taken an easier route, it's a deliberate choice and a sign that she's serious about carving out her own place in the industry.
Tilly Ramsay is starring in her own cooking show Dish It Out
Tilly Ramsay already made a name for herself through family shows and guest appearances, and now she's hosting a cooking show of her very own. "Dish It Out" is a show in which she chats and cooks with celebrity guests, follows recipes sent in by others, and puts her own spin on viral food trends.
The series, which launched on Prime Video in 2025, sees Tilly Ramsay as the host and the main star of the show. This is a big departure from previous ensemble shows that she's been a part of and marks a phase in her career where she seems to be leading the conversation. This kind of forward trajectory for Tilly Ramsay sees her transform from a little girl on her dad's cooking show to her own kind of star.
What's great about the show is that it reflects the way people actually cook now. It pulls inspiration from TikTok trends, family favorites, and global cuisines, all in one place. There's also a clear sense that this is Tilly Ramsay stepping out from under her dad's shadow. While Gordon Ramsay made an appearance in the first episode, the show is built around her voice and her style of cooking.
She regularly shares her recipes online and we can't wait to see what she does with them next
While much of Tilly Ramsay's work is in television, she doesn't neglect her social media accounts. She regularly posts her own recipes online, making short cooking videos featuring her own original recipes.
She posts a wide range of foods, from sweet treats like muffins and pancakes to delicious savory dishes like mushroom orzo and caramelized onion tarts. And one recent video showed her making a sheet pan chicken dish that she eats while training for the London Marathon, where she'll be raising money for a charity called Feeding Britain. So, she's not just sharing recipes, she's doing good deeds.
Notably, Tilly Ramsay's last cookbook came out when she was just 15, so now she's in her 20s, we're hoping for another. She's producing all these tasty recipes online, so we're looking forward to seeing what she does with them next, whether that's a new book, a restaurant, or something else entirely. Whatever comes next, Tilly Ramsay has gone through an amazing transformation from a child in the background of her dad's shows to an accomplished cook and TV presenter.