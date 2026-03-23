The Stunning Transformation Of Tilly Ramsay

It's perhaps not surprising considering who her dad is, but Tilly Ramsay showed an interest in cooking early on in life. Like anyone, it would have started out small, but this clearly laid the foundation for her later on. It shows a burgeoning interest in cooking from a time in life when many kids barely think about the fact that someone has to make the food; it doesn't just show up on their plates ready to be eaten.

"I started cooking when my dad was filming in the kitchen when I was around 5 or 6," she said in a 2020 interview with Noticed. Initially, Gordon Ramsay would ask her to help him in the kitchen, but then Tilly Ramsay started wanting to do her own thing, prioritizing food she liked to eat and found fun to make. "My brother and sisters would eat it too and they preferred it to dad's," she remarked. Ever since then, she enjoyed making food for her siblings and friends.

Once she got going with cooking, she started to come up with her own recipe ideas. She did so by watching other people cook (perhaps her dad), reading cookbooks, and eating out. It seems that Tilly Ramsay's interest in cooking started early and kept on from there, but there was still a long way to go to get to where she is today.