Why Marinara Sauce Is Better From A Restaurant

Marinara sauce seems simple, but there's more to it than meets the eye. If you're wondering why your homemade version doesn't rival your restaurant favorite, you're in the right place. It doesn't take fancy equipment or training to get it right, but it requires an attention to detail that some home cooks lack, which is why marinara sauce is often better from a restaurant.

It doesn't have to be that way, though. It's perfectly possible to make amazing sauce at home, but you just need to know some of the tricks of the trade. I spoke to four professional chefs who've spent countless hours perfecting their marinara sauce to get to the bottom of things. Paola Da Re is founding matriarch and chef of family-owned restaurant Pasta Sisters in Southern California, and its pasta and sauces are now available to purchase at Gelson's grocery stores. Angelo Caruso is the owner and chef of Angelo's Ristorante in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Matthew Cutolo is a third-generation Italian-American chef at Gargiulo's in Coney Island, New York, and its marinara sauce is available to buy online. Last but not least, Jeff Armstrong is culinary director at Shucking Good Hospitality, and its restaurants include Oliver's Italian.

Thanks to their decades of knowledge and experience in professional kitchens, we were able to learn why restaurant marinara sauce is often better than homemade. But, the fact is, it's not anything special about being made in a restaurant, it's the care, ingredient quality, and skill that takes this kind of sauce to the next level. Once you know what to pay attention to, you'll be able to make restaurant quality marinara sauce at home.