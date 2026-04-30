Which State Produces The Most Honey In The US?

For thousands of years, honey has been one of humanity's favorite sweet treats. Skilled beekeepers have harnessed once-wild honeybees to create vast amounts of the sweet, syrupy substance for our consumption. As with many animal and agricultural commodities, honey production isn't spread equally across the country. One state stands far above the rest when it comes to the sheer amount of honey it produces: North Dakota.

In 2024, USDA data showed that North Dakota harvested 36.3 million pounds of honey — more than a quarter of all American honey production. The National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) values this titanic amount at $67.4 million. Although this is more than 20 million pounds ahead of the next closest competitor, it's actually a slight decline from the early to mid-2010s, when the state's production topped 40 million pounds per year on a couple of occasions. Still, North Dakota remains near its all-time highs in terms of its share of the domestic honey market.

Agricultural powerhouse California (which grows nearly all of the world's almonds) and South Dakota are tied for second place. At 13.3 million pounds apiece, each state accounts for a roughly 10% share of American honey production. Even combined, that's still less than North Dakota on its own.