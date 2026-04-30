The Best Store-Bought Glazed Donut Comes From This Grocery Chain With A Cult Following
When we taste-tested and ranked 11 store-bought glazed donuts, we were looking for real donut-shop quality without the actual donut shop. While browsing yeast and cake-style donuts (also called old-fashioned), we looked for the best taste and texture regardless of style. The standout favorite came from Wegmans' in-store bakery. This treat was fluffy and light thanks to the yeast, and it had minimal glaze. It was also one of the largest donuts we sampled. Our reviewer likened it to Dunkin's variation, minus the lingering cornstarch aftertaste. Overall, it was a remarkably good specimen of a glazed donut (which our readers overwhelmingly prefer over other types).
Wegmans' other donut options are expansive, with multiple flavors and toppings available. In the store, you can buy the donuts individually or in a multipack. As of this writing, a single donut is $1.50, a four-pack is $5.50, and a dozen is $15. That's a bit pricier than competitor Trader Joe's, which sells a six-pack for around $5. In comparison, our reviewer felt that the Trader Joe's donuts were dry and doughy (though greatly improved by a brief stint in the air fryer).
Wegmans' bakery is home to plenty of other goodies, too
Wegmans has developed a cult-like following, and for good reason. We love the family-owned chain's vast selection of foods that are ready to drop in the shopping cart and snack on in the car, but the bakery, in particular, is a notable centerpiece of the Wegmans experience.
In addition to its glazed donut, we also determined that Wegmans sells the best store-bought cheesecake. Its lemon crumb bar is tasty, too — it placed second in our ranking of Wegmans' bakery items, right behind the store's ultimate chocolate cake. If you're not in the mood for dessert, the supermarket also sells dozens of fresh breads and rolls, plus other savory selections like cranberry bread, herb focaccia, and rosemary sourdough.
Wegmans' bakery has seen some controversy, though — and not just about which donut flavor is best. In 2015, a group of customers sued Wegmans and Whole Foods over claims that the baked goods were made fresh in-store (when, according to the customers, the items were actually shipped in frozen). Wegmans employees on Reddit say that most of the store's baked goods aren't actually made from scratch on-site, but many are made in Wegmans' Rochester, New York bakery.