The Best Store-Bought Glazed Donut Comes From This Grocery Chain With A Cult Following

Wegmans has developed a cult-like following, and for good reason. We love the family-owned chain's vast selection of foods that are ready to drop in the shopping cart and snack on in the car, but the bakery, in particular, is a notable centerpiece of the Wegmans experience.

In addition to its glazed donut, we also determined that Wegmans sells the best store-bought cheesecake. Its lemon crumb bar is tasty, too — it placed second in our ranking of Wegmans' bakery items, right behind the store's ultimate chocolate cake. If you're not in the mood for dessert, the supermarket also sells dozens of fresh breads and rolls, plus other savory selections like cranberry bread, herb focaccia, and rosemary sourdough.

Wegmans' bakery has seen some controversy, though — and not just about which donut flavor is best. In 2015, a group of customers sued Wegmans and Whole Foods over claims that the baked goods were made fresh in-store (when, according to the customers, the items were actually shipped in frozen). Wegmans employees on Reddit say that most of the store's baked goods aren't actually made from scratch on-site, but many are made in Wegmans' Rochester, New York bakery.