This Tiny Florida Gulf Town Comes Alive Every Scalloping Season

Florida is so much more than the high-rises of Miami or the sprawling theme parks of Orlando. In some corners, it remains wild, sparsely developed, and still intimately connected to the natural world. One of the best examples of this is tucked away on the Gulf Coast in the region called the Big Bend. That's the town of Steinhatchee, a fisherman's paradise known as one of the best spots in Florida to grab fresh scallops right out of the water.

Steinhatchee (pronounced STEEN-hatch-ee), located where the river that shares its name meets the Gulf, is home to fewer than 1,000 residents on a permanent basis. However, the population swells at certain times of year, particularly the summer scallop season, which typically runs from June 15 through Labor Day. Scallopers snorkel in shallow areas and hand-pick the shellfish in the Gulf. Participants (all of whom must have a saltwater fishing license from the state) are allowed to take 2 gallons of scallops in the shell per person or 10 gallons per vessel. These limits, along with scallop sorters that help ensure you only harvest large enough scallops, help keep the fishery sustainable even amid heavy annual scalloping.

Experienced scallopers can shuck their catch immediately and toss it into whichever tasty scallop recipe they're craving. Local marinas offer cleaning spaces and may even offer to clean them for you.