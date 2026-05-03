Texas' 13 Best Hole-In-The-Wall BBQ Joints, Hands Down

Barbecue is sacred in Texas. The devoted awaken before dawn to make pilgrimages to the most esteemed joints. They join lines a country mile long, waiting for platters of slow-smoked meats. This is beef country, and brisket is the main attraction. That's a major part of what makes Texas barbecue unique. But to say Texans love beef is missing the point. Texas' traditional cuisine was developed by ranch hands and vaqueros. The prime cuts were sold to out-of-state steakhouses, but brisket was a throwaway meat that was given to the workers as food.

These humble beginnings spawned today's industry. Barbecue joints are scattered in every region of the state, but it's a stretch to call most of the well-known places a hole-in-the-wall. You can scroll to the end of the article for more details on how we made the designation, but to showcase the best hole-in-the-wall BBQ joints in Texas, the general rule of thumb was choosing spots where you can get high-quality smoked meats with minimal fuss. Well-smoked brisket is a common theme among these restaurants, but they also go beyond to encompass the diverse landscape of Texas barbecue.