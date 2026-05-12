5 Popular Magnolia Bakery Desserts, Ranked

The first cupcake recipe was published by American cookbook pioneer Amelia Simmons in 1796. The recipe was for "a light cake to bake in small cups" (via Food Timeline) and may have been closer in density to a fruit cake than the cupcakes we know today, but Simmons still holds the distinction of being a dessert trailblazer.

Today, cupcakes exist across a wide spectrum, from the super-sweet, prize-topped treats found at many a children's birthday party to gourmet bakery items with eye-popping price tags. One New York City bakery opened its doors in 1996 and quickly made a name for itself not only for its cupcakes but also for one of the best banana puddings in the U.S. Add in a cameo on "Sex and the City," and Magnolia Bakery quickly gained a cult following that led to new locations across the country and a few spots internationally.

As a celebration of the brand's 30th anniversary, Magnolia Bakery sent me five of its most famous items to taste and rank. Will a cupcake take the crown, or will the bakery's other famous item — banana pudding — make a push? Read on to find out which Magnolia Bakery item should headline your next order.