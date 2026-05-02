An Upgrade For Better Potato Salad? This Classic Italian Sauce
The season for summertime picnic dishes in the sunshine is approaching. Sure, there are grilled meats aplenty to be the focus of the feast, but we all know the true stars of an outdoor meal are the sides. And what could be a more tempting and satisfying side dish than the humble standby, potato salad? There are many potato salad recipes out there that will please a crowd, but we would like to nominate a contender for this year's picnic tables: pesto potato salad. You read that right — ditch the mayo and dress your spuds in this classic, herby Italian sauce instead.
While it may be sacrilegious to some to remove mayo from their beloved potato salad recipe, we hope you hear us out first. The constituent components of mayonnaise are oil and egg yolks, which then get emulsified, while a good pesto is a partial emulsion of oil and the water in basil leaves. Both result in creamy sauces that cling perfectly to the nooks and crannies of cooked potatoes. The bonus of using pesto? You can use up the glut from your backyard basil harvest while also getting some extra greens in your meal. Wins all around!
Pesto is the fresh boost your potatoes need
Making a potato salad is as simple or as complex as you want it to be. The first step is, of course, to pick the perfect potatoes for the salad. Look for low-starch potatoes like red potatoes or the all-rounder Yukon Gold, as they will hold their shape the best when being boiled and tossed in seasoning. If you are feeling adventurous, you can even try roasting your spuds for the best potato salad.
Next is the pesto itself. There are two main ways to go with this: using a store-bought pesto in a jar, or to make one from scratch yourself at home. If you decide to go the store-bought route, we've got some ways to upgrade the pesto before adding it to your cooked potatoes. These include adding some high-quality extra-virgin olive oil, even more garlic, or dropping some toasted pine nuts on top. If you go for a fully homemade pesto, remember that there are many combinations beyond the classic basil, aged hard cheese, and pine nuts. The Pasta Project suggests authentic recipes that substitute the basil for mint or arugula, and swapping out pine nuts with walnuts or almonds. You can even revive any wilted greens in your fridge for this pesto recipe. As for the cheese, any hard cheese is fair game. Goat cheese or cheddar will do in a pinch. Go wild and experiment! You will undoubtedly find your new favorite pesto potato salad recipe this summer.