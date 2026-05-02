An Upgrade For Better Potato Salad? This Classic Italian Sauce

The season for summertime picnic dishes in the sunshine is approaching. Sure, there are grilled meats aplenty to be the focus of the feast, but we all know the true stars of an outdoor meal are the sides. And what could be a more tempting and satisfying side dish than the humble standby, potato salad? There are many potato salad recipes out there that will please a crowd, but we would like to nominate a contender for this year's picnic tables: pesto potato salad. You read that right — ditch the mayo and dress your spuds in this classic, herby Italian sauce instead.

While it may be sacrilegious to some to remove mayo from their beloved potato salad recipe, we hope you hear us out first. The constituent components of mayonnaise are oil and egg yolks, which then get emulsified, while a good pesto is a partial emulsion of oil and the water in basil leaves. Both result in creamy sauces that cling perfectly to the nooks and crannies of cooked potatoes. The bonus of using pesto? You can use up the glut from your backyard basil harvest while also getting some extra greens in your meal. Wins all around!