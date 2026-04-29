Review: Dunkin's Fruit Punch Donut Is A Total Knockout

Dunkin' is no stranger to rolling out new and unique twists on its breakfast pastries. This time, the sugar-drenched magic comes in the form of fruit punch-flavored donuts that promise to juice up your sweet tooth. If you're as dazzled by the prospect of this unexpected promotion as I was, your mouth is probably watering right about now. And if you're a little more on the conservative side when it comes to donut flavors, remember that blueberry and strawberry donuts are exceptional. If you stretch your imagination a little, your mind may open to the possibility of fruit punch becoming a member of the team.

I knew as soon as I heard that this seasonal selection was on the horizon that I would need to give it a whirl. It's been a long time since I was this excited about the prospect of an innovation in the fast food world. Being a fan of fruit punch-flavored anything, my hopes were high. Expecting something akin to a cake donut dipped in a Hawaiian Punch glaze, I revved up my taste buds and prepared to see if the real world sensation could live up to my "donut in the sky" anticipation. I then headed to the Dunkin' up the street, and got a taste of what the company's warm weather menu is serving up.