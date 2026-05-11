16 Meals That Helped Soldiers Survive The Revolutionary War

With store shelves lined with food and dumpsters filled with food waste, it's hard to imagine going hungry in America due to a lack of food availability. Yet, there was a time when all this food — and excessive food waste — simply did not exist. During the Revolutionary War, food could be hard to come by, especially for the soldiers who marched through the colonies.

To find out just what soldiers ate during the Revolutionary War, we consulted a number of incredibly knowledgeable historians who specialize in this period. First, Thomas Lannon of the American Revolution Institute of the Society of the Cincinnati contributed his expansive knowledge of the conditions and struggles soldiers faced in the war. We were also lucky enough to pick the brains of three historians from the American Battlefield Trust: Garry Adelman, Sarah Kay Bierle, and Kate Egner. Thanks to these well-versed history buffs and proven historical documents, we know just what soldiers survived on during the Revolutionary War.