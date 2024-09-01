12 Simple Ways Chefs Upgrade Basic Beans And Rice

Want a simple way to upgrade your beans and rice? Use dried beans instead of canned ones. When you cook beans from scratch, you have greater control over the cooking process, so it's easier to get the flavor and texture you want. You can infuse them with aromatics and seasonings from the start. Using dried beans also lets you cook them to the perfect consistency for your recipe. This is particularly important in bean and rice dishes, where you want the beans to hold their shape without becoming mushy. That's before we mention that beans cooked from dry just taste better.

For many chefs, using dried beans is a must. Chef Yesenia Ramdass, owner of HAAM in Williamsburg says that she's never been too fussy about where she sources her beans, but "what does matter is that they are dry beans and not canned."

"Dried beans are the best option as long as we follow all the steps, like soaking them in water the day before and slow cooking them after," says chef Andre Blasczak. "Through this process, the flavors always will be better and natural compared to canned ones and you avoid the artificial conservation substances found in canned products."

While using dried beans takes time, the extra effort is worthwhile for many. That said, if you're new to cooking beans from scratch, there is a learning curve. You might need some expert tips and techniques for cooking beans.