The Guacamole Red Flag Pati Jinich Says To Watch Out For At Mexican Restaurants
Award-winning cooking show host and New York Times bestselling cookbook author Pati Jinich takes her guacamole seriously. A 2025 Business Insider piece pointing out Mexican restaurant red flags quoted her saying, "Premade guacamole is a disgrace. It just doesn't taste at all like the guacamole that I know and that I love and that's so easy to make." In many ways, the ubiquitous avocado condiment exemplifies Jinich's approach to food, which leans on simple authenticity, healthy eating, and the sharing of Mexican culture through the country's cuisine. Her own recipe uses only a handful of simple ingredients, letting the flavor of fresh avocado shine through. In fact, avocado is one ingredient that Jinich says she cannot live without, describing the green fruit and its popular dip iteration as delicious, healthy, and versatile.
The Mexican-born culinary star isn't alone in her assessment; chefs often avoid using pre-made guacamole, mostly because the store-bought variety compromises taste by adding preservatives. Even freshly made guacamole that sits in the fridge for too long and reaches the table cold loses its creamy texture. And then, of course, there's the dreaded browning when the verdant avocado oxidizes if left exposed to air, turning an unappetizing dull color. Thus, avocado dip is best at room temperature and, according to Jinich, fresh guacamole made tableside is the ideal way to enjoy it at a restaurant.
Finding the sweet spot between tableside and pre-made guacamole
The guac spectrum is wide, and sometimes you just want a dollop of vibrant, creamy avocado goodness without all the pageantry of tableside preparation. Fortunately, we found even some fast-food chains make great guacamole (while others don't). Take Chipotle; the casual Mexican brand is famous for its guac, which it makes fresh every day using Hass avocados. While not as immediately fresh when whipped up tableside, guacamole refrigerated with plastic wrap pressed against its surface to minimize contact with air can retain its deliciousness for up to a few hours. Of course, the restaurant must still serve it at room temperature for the best texture.
The draw for tableside guacamole might be the novelty of watching the dish come together in front of your eyes, much like bananas foster, though less dramatic since the server flambés the latter. That said, a potential benefit of tableside prep, apart from freshness and customization, like spice level, is it will most likely use a traditional molcajete or similar stone mortar and pestle. Grinding and mixing the ingredients by hand can significantly elevate the texture and flavor of guacamole. Thus, your server's technique and skill at wielding guacamole-making tools and ingredients ultimately decides whether tableside prep is worthwhile. Meanwhile, many of the best Mexican restaurants around, some of which also get rave reviews for their guacamole, skip tableside and make everybody's favorite avocado dip to-order or in small batches multiple times a day.