The Guacamole Red Flag Pati Jinich Says To Watch Out For At Mexican Restaurants

Award-winning cooking show host and New York Times bestselling cookbook author Pati Jinich takes her guacamole seriously. A 2025 Business Insider piece pointing out Mexican restaurant red flags quoted her saying, "Premade guacamole is a disgrace. It just doesn't taste at all like the guacamole that I know and that I love and that's so easy to make." In many ways, the ubiquitous avocado condiment exemplifies Jinich's approach to food, which leans on simple authenticity, healthy eating, and the sharing of Mexican culture through the country's cuisine. Her own recipe uses only a handful of simple ingredients, letting the flavor of fresh avocado shine through. In fact, avocado is one ingredient that Jinich says she cannot live without, describing the green fruit and its popular dip iteration as delicious, healthy, and versatile.

The Mexican-born culinary star isn't alone in her assessment; chefs often avoid using pre-made guacamole, mostly because the store-bought variety compromises taste by adding preservatives. Even freshly made guacamole that sits in the fridge for too long and reaches the table cold loses its creamy texture. And then, of course, there's the dreaded browning when the verdant avocado oxidizes if left exposed to air, turning an unappetizing dull color. Thus, avocado dip is best at room temperature and, according to Jinich, fresh guacamole made tableside is the ideal way to enjoy it at a restaurant.