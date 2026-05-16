Why Are Haribo Goldbears So Much Harder Than Other Brands' Gummy Bears?

When it comes to gummy bears, there's probably no name more iconic than Haribo, whose popular candy lineup includes Goldbears. Those are known for their fruity flavors and also being very, very hard to eat. We can get over the shock of learning that the green gummy bears are strawberry-flavored, but the texture is a different story. Why is this Haribo candy so much tougher to chew than offerings from brands like Albanese or Happy Yummies? The hard truth lies in the production of the classic bears.

The various gummy brands use different ingredients to achieve gel-like textures. Albanese bears contain a mix of gelatin and pectin, while Happy Yummies' gummies are partly made of gelatin and starch. Haribo bears, however, just rely on gelatin, which can produce chewy or even rubbery results. The higher the concentration of gelatin relative to liquid, the harder the texture will become. The alternative gelling ingredients, like pectin, make for a softer, easier bite.

Another part of the equation is the candy's overall dryness. Both Albanese and Happy Yummies list water in their ingredients, giving their candies added moisture that Goldbears lack. This is also important because time and air drain sweets of moisture, making them harder. According to Haribo's website, the company leaves its bears out to rest for "a long period of time" during production. So the gummies lose moisture by design as well. Moreover, the longer prepared gelatin sits, the tougher it gets. Thus, between production, time spent being shipped, and sitting on shelves, Goldbears have ample opportunity to stiffen before reaching your mouth.