I Tried 15 Store-Bought Taco Seasonings. Here's How They Ranked
Homemade tacos can be one of the easiest dinners to make any night of the week, thanks to the convenience of store-bought taco seasoning mixes and an endless combination of low-lift toppings and sides. I've picked up the same two or three seasoning packets to spice up my ground beef taco salads for the last several decades, but given the wide variety of seasoning choices now available, it's long past time to see what else is out there.
You might be surprised how different taco seasoning mixes can actually be — from mild to spicy, liquid to dry, herbal to tangy, organic to ultra-processed, and everything in between. Never one to turn down a reason to indulge in tacos, I tasted 15 popular taco seasoning mixes in search of the perfect blend for your next taco night. Along the way, I also found a new favorite seasoning mix for my weekly taco salad recipe, as well as a few I can live without. Here's how 15 store-bought taco seasonings ranked, from worst to best.
Tasting Methodology
With very few exceptions, most taco seasoning mixes are made with chili pepper, whether that be in powdered or flaked form. So I was especially interested to see what other ingredients each of these taco seasonings included, and if they significantly contributed to the flavor of the mix. For the few varieties that don't include chili peppers, I was curious if another spice was added in its place, and what impact that would have on the seasoning mix, as well.
We chose brands that are available nationwide or online, so they're easy to locate. Even though several brands offer seasoning mixes for a variety of protein types, I stuck with those intended for ground beef tacos or all-purpose blends. Most mixes cost less than $3.00, and while price was not a factor when choosing which which to include in this tasting, it was a consideration when judging the overall value of a particular seasoning. Cooking method, final taco texture, and ratio of seasoning to meat were also factors.
15. Amazon Grocery Mild Taco Seasoning Mix
Buying specialty or hard-to-find pantry goods on Amazon is relatively normal these days, but the retailer has taken the grocery shopping experience one step further with its Amazon Grocery line. A Mild Original Taco Seasoning Mix is part of the private label lineup, costing a mere 48 cents.
The ingredients list includes maltodextrin, spices, salt, cornstarch, onion, garlic, sugar, yeast extract, turmeric, Silicon Dioxide (to Prevent Caking), Disodium Guanylate, and Disodium Inosinate (both flavor enhancers). While it may sound substantial enough, in reality, it tastes like starch with just a hint of barely noticeable seasoning in it. It's so mild that spices of any kind are practically imperceptible. But, how much can you really expect for 48 cents?
While I can appreciate the access to lower-cost groceries in this economy, you're really getting what you pay for with the Amazon Grocery Original Taco Seasoning — which is practically nothing. This taco seasoning mix isn't worth the pocket change they're charging for it, especially when there are other low-priced options that taste so much better.
14. Ortega Original Taco Seasoning Mix
Ortega taco seasonings and ingredients are widely available in grocery stores across the country, so I assumed that the Ortega Original Taco Seasoning Mix would at least land somewhere in the middle of this ranking. Surprisingly, I found this blend to be so mild that it has almost no noticeable spice whatsoever and tastes primarily like corn flour. It turns out that there's a good reason for that — yellow corn flour is the main ingredient listed for this spice mix, followed by maltodextrin, salt, paprika, spices, and then dried chili pepper. Interestingly, it also includes rosemary and green tea extract, which would have made this mix far more interesting, had I actually been able to taste them.
The Ortega Original Taco Seasoning Mix cost me about $1.35, and while I'd skip this particular product, there are others in the Ortega line of seasonings that I'd consider. The brand currently offers 12 varieties, including two new Street Taco seasoning mixes that I'd be curious to try.
13. McCormick Original Taco Seasoning Mix
Like Ortega, McCormick spices and blends can easily be found in grocery stores everywhere. A 1-ounce packet of McCormick Original Taco Seasoning Mix cost me $1.53, which is average. The ingredient list is very straightforward, featuring: Spices (including chili pepper, paprika, oregano), cornstarch, salt, onion, and garlic.
Unlike other blends that highlight their spice profiles, McCormick's Taco Seasoning Mix leads with its saltiness. The salinity practically overwhelms all of the other flavors. Most taco seasoning mixes include salt, allowing you to skip the step of adding it to your ground beef separately when cooking. As such, no additional salt was used to cook the ground beef for this tasting.
A quick look at the back of the packet confirmed my suspicions, with one serving (about two teaspoons of mix) containing 380mg of sodium. Most other mixes contain anywhere from 270 to 330mg of sodium, putting the McCormick blend on the high end of average.
12. Simply Organic Mild Taco Seasoning Mix
Simply Organic spices and seasoning mixes are available in many grocery stores, right alongside the McCormick spices, even if you aren't shopping in a specialty or organic grocery store. A 1-ounce packet of Simply Organic Mild Taco Seasoning Mix cost me $2.49, which is about a dollar more than average, but still reasonably priced for an all-organic spice blend
The seasoning mix itself is a noticeably darker and more attractive reddish-brown color than the previous ones we've covered. The ingredients include: Chili pepper, garlic, onion, cumin, paprika, sea salt, coriander, cane sugar, tomato, cayenne, lemon peel, and cilantro — all organic.
Given the bolder color, and impressive no-filler ingredient list, I was expecting bigger flavors. But, in comparison to some of the other mixes on this list, it packs slightly less flavor and heat than I was hoping for. As far as organic options go, there are some stronger contenders to choose from.
11. Taco Bell Original Taco Seasoning Mix
The question we all want to know is: Does this taste like the fast food version of Taco Bell? That was certainly on my mind when preparing and tasting the Taco Bell Original Taco Seasoning Mix. The 1-ounce packet cost me $1.46, and the ingredients primarily include wheat flour, salt, garlic, chili peppers, maltodextrin, spice, onions, paprika, and sugar. Taco Bell's restaurant seasoned beef includes different ingredients, like oats, tomato powder, citric acid, natural flavors (including smoke flavor), torula yeast, cocoa, and modified corn starch.
As you might expect, the Taco bell seasoning mix holds very little resemblance to the restaurant version — but, honestly, it's better. The seasoning and heat level are about the same as you'd expect from a restaurant taco, even if the flavor profile is different, and the finish is almost buttery, perhaps due to the inclusion of wheat flour as the main ingredient and emulsifier. It's worth a try if you're in the mood for a takeout-at-home style meal, but it's not going to blow your mind or replace the real thing if you're a diehard Taco Bell lover.
10. Old El Paso Original Taco Seasoning Mix
Old El Paso Original Taco Seasoning Mix, taco kits, sauces, and canned ingredients can be found everywhere. It's the one seasoning mix that was available nearly everywhere I looked (except for specialty and organic grocery stores). It's the brand that's always in my pantry, and probably yours too, if the "America's #1 Taco Seasoning" emblem on the front of the packet is to be believed. And, up until now, I've never really stopped to dissect the flavors, because it's familiar, flavorful with very mild spiciness, and nostalgically comforting. Not to mention that it's often available for about $1.
The primary ingredients of the original mix include: Corn starch, chili pepper, maltodextrin, salt, spice, and onion powder. The chili pepper and spice flavors are bold enough to notice, carry very little heat, and are generally what I'd consider the baseline neutral of taco seasonings to taste like. With that said, the remaining taco seasoning mixes on this list are the ones I'd reach for instead of this one, if the option was available.
9. Wegmans Organic Original Taco Seasoning Mix
Is there anything that Wegman's doesn't have? From prime cuts of meat and artisan cheeses, to impressive premade foods and bakery options, it seems like this grocery store giant actually does have it all. Alongside a few other name brand offerings, the store offers its own private label Organic Original Taco Seasoning Mix for $1.29. The all-organic ingredients include: Spices (chili pepper, paprika, oregano, cumin), onion, garlic, evaporated cane syrup, and citric acid. At first glance, you'll notice that the warm, orange-brown mix looks a little woody, in comparison to the more processed and finely ground mixes.
The spice profile is balanced with minimal heat, and similar to what you'd find in your average taco seasoning mixes, with one standout exception. Wegmans' taco seasoning has just a touch of sweetness to it, no doubt from the addition of the evaporated cane syrup in the mix, which is easy to spot once cooked. While I was fine with the additional sweet flavor, it might very well be a dealbreaker for others.
8. 365 Whole Foods Market Organic Mild Taco Seasoning
Every time I've given a Whole Foods' 365 private label product a try, I've been pleasantly surprised with the results, and its Organic Mild Taco Seasoning is another ingredient I'd add to that list. Admittedly, after the disastrous encounter with the Amazon Grocery Original Taco Seasoning Mix, I was a little nervous that the 365 variety would be similarly disappointing, but luckily for everyone, it's completely different.
The 1-ounce packet costs $1.49 (and is also available on Amazon), and the all-organic ingredients include: Chili powder, sea salt, paprika, onion granules, garlic granules, cumin, cornstarch, cane sugar, rice concentrate, and cayenne pepper. There are no surprising flavors with this taco seasoning, only easy to enjoy spice with just a touch of heat. The fact that it's entirely organic, without strange flavors, fillers, and preservatives (for the same low price of other more processed mixes) is what makes this the best of the organic taco seasoning blends on the market.
7. Kinder's The Taco Blend with Lime & Ancho Chili Mexican Seasoning
Kinder's is a high-end seasoning and sauce brand that makes rubs, mixes, and marinades for just about anything — including tacos. With that said, the taco seasoning mixes were a little more difficult for me to find in stores, even when the steak and grilling blends were readily available. Kinder's The Taco Blend with Lime & Ancho Chili Mexican Seasoning is one of several mixes the brand offers, and I was able to find it in a 2-pack of .8-ounce packets on Amazon for $7.
The ingredients include: Chili pepper (including ancho chili pepper), salt, dehydrated onion, dehydrated garlic, spices, rice concentrate, natural flavor, citric acid, paprika, lime oil, and sunflower oil. The specific addition of ancho chili gives this particular seasoning a little bit of a spicy kick, along with the smokiest flavor profile of the mixes I tried in this lineup. Fans of deep pepper flavor and smoky meats will enjoy The Taco Blend the most, even if it costs a little more than your average taco mix.
6. Frontera Mild Taco Seasoning Sauce
Frontera Mild Taco Seasoning Sauce is such a departure from the other mixes on this list, that it was somewhat difficult to place it in the ranking. Putting aside the fact that it's a seasoning sauce instead of a dry mix, the final determination was made based on the results after cooking. The sauce is tomato-forward, with diced tomatoes, tomatoes, and tomato paste occupying the top three ingredient spots, followed by onions, fire roasted tomatoes, apple cider vinegar, garlic puree, chili powder, salt, and cane sugar. Additional seasonings include ancho chili, Worcestershire sauce, cumin, chipotle chili, and oregano.
The dark sauce immediately reminded me of a traditional Oaxacan mole sauce, although the strong tomato base of the blend presents itself more like a salsa in the flavor department. If you're the kind of person that likes to add a substantial amount of salsa to your tacos, this is absolutely the sauce for you. The richness of the sauce is balanced with the bright spices and vinegar, and it is just as easy to cook with as a dry seasoning mix.
5. Dan-O's Premium Blends Tac-O Seasoning
Dan-O's Premium Blends Tac-O Seasoning might be one of the hardest taco seasonings on this list to find, although the first place I'd suggest looking is the grilling department at Home Depot (seriously). A 2.5-ounce bottle is also available for about $5.99 on Amazon if your local hardware store is out. The ingredients include: Chili pepper, sea salt, garlic, onion, cumin, green chili, dried lemon peel, dried rosemary, oregano, cilantro, and ground cayenne. While it's not an especially spicy seasoning mix, the little touches, like dried rosemary, add some depth and an acidic pop carries through from the dried lemon peel.
There are no instructions for use on the bottle, so I used roughly the same ratio of seasoning mix to ground beef as the other blends, about 3 tablespoons of spice per pound of meat. Since Dan-O's Tac-O Seasoning isn't pre-measured, feel free to go a little heavier on the mix if you'd like a little more flavor.
4. Walmart Great Value Original Taco Seasoning Mix
It should come as no surprise that Walmart's Great Value private label grocery brand offers a taco mix that's comparable to many of the other popular seasoning blends in this lineup. What did come as a surprise is that it's got a straightforward ingredient list, and one bottle has more than 8 packets' worth of seasoning, for a fraction of the price. An 8.5-ounce bottle costs $4.86, and the ingredients include: Spices (chili pepper, paprika, oregano), onion, salt, corn starch, garlic, sugar, citric acid, and extractives of paprika.
This is an essential taco seasoning mix, that tastes a lot like what you'll find from the Whole Foods and Old El Paso varieties. It might not win any awards for creativity in the kitchen, but Walmart's Great Value Original Taco Seasoning Mix is definitely worth it for the fantastic price, easy to love flavor, and clean ingredients.
3. Trader Joe's Taco Seasoning Mix
Don't be fooled by the lower price and smaller stature of the Trader Joe's Taco Seasoning Mix packet. The package may only be half as large as other seasoning mixes, but holds 1.3 ounces of spices and costs just $1.19. What's more, this seasoning is formulated to be used on two pounds of ground beef, instead of the usual one pound. It might seem like you'd be spreading the seasoning a little thin, until you give it a taste and realize that it packs a sizable punch.
The ingredients include: Sea salt, cumin, cayenne pepper, brown cane sugar, dried garlic, dried onion, black pepper, paprika, dried red bell pepper, red chili pepper flakes, dried oregano, and smoked paprika. Maybe it's the black pepper, red chili pepper flakes, or smoked paprika, but the Trader Joe's Taco Seasoning Mix has some serious flavor, with an enjoyable amount of heat — even for those who can't handle too much spiciness.
2. Siete Mild Taco Seasoning Mix
The vibrant colors and design of the Siete Mild Taco Seasoning Mix packet instantly lured me in. Luckily, the seasoning mix inside the bag is just as impressive as the packaging itself. The 1.31-ounce packet cost me a little more than other mixes at $3.63, but also includes a third more seasoning than most other blends. The ingredients include: Red chile pepper, sea salt, ground dates, tomatoes, garlic, nutritional yeast, cumin, onions, cassava flour, cream of tartar, black pepper, and parsley, and the mix is specifically labeled as certified gluten-free for those who may be on the lookout for that.
The additional seasoning makes a world of difference for the same pound of ground beef, with clean and clear spice flavors, a touch of sweetness, a low amount of heat, and no noticeable starchiness. While the brand specializes in gluten and grain-free taco ingredients, the gluten isn't missed in the slightest. Siete currently offers seven taco and fajita seasoning mixes, and given how great the mild variety is, I'd love to try the spicy and al pastor versions also. The biggest drawback to this particular mix, is that it isn't quite as easy to find in stores as many of the others, but absolutely worth seeking out.
1. Cholula Original Medium Taco Seasoning Mix
Spicy food lovers will immediately recognize the Cholula brand from its popular hot sauce, making it a natural choice for a taco seasoning mix. Unlike other brands that specialize in "mild" taco seasoning mixes, Cholula's "medium" blend is the standard option. For those who don't usually tolerate much spicy food (like myself), don't let that stop you from giving this seasoning mix a try. The gorgeous deep red hue of the blend is flecked with visible variations in the color and size of the different spices in the mix.
The 1-ounce seasoning packet cost me $1.36, and includes many of the usual ingredients you'll find in other spice mixes, like paprika, oregano, sea salt, white corn flour, garlic, onion, sugar, and citric acid. But, what really sets it apart are the arbol peppers, piquin peppers, and vinegar solids that add a next-level spice, heat, and zing that you won't find with any of the other seasoning mixes on this list.
Cholula currently makes seven taco and fajita seasoning mixes, two of which are considered "mild" if you'd like to ease your way into them. Given how quickly I fell in love with the Original Medium Taco Seasoning Mix, I'd gladly try all of the others in the Cholula lineup.