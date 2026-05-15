I Tried 15 Store-Bought Taco Seasonings. Here's How They Ranked

Homemade tacos can be one of the easiest dinners to make any night of the week, thanks to the convenience of store-bought taco seasoning mixes and an endless combination of low-lift toppings and sides. I've picked up the same two or three seasoning packets to spice up my ground beef taco salads for the last several decades, but given the wide variety of seasoning choices now available, it's long past time to see what else is out there.

You might be surprised how different taco seasoning mixes can actually be — from mild to spicy, liquid to dry, herbal to tangy, organic to ultra-processed, and everything in between. Never one to turn down a reason to indulge in tacos, I tasted 15 popular taco seasoning mixes in search of the perfect blend for your next taco night. Along the way, I also found a new favorite seasoning mix for my weekly taco salad recipe, as well as a few I can live without. Here's how 15 store-bought taco seasonings ranked, from worst to best.