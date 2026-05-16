Why Do We Eat Salads As Appetizers?

Mealtime is one of the biggest routines in our lives, so by the time people reach adulthood, most don't question the order and sequencing of food when it's time to eat. That's why breakfast for dinner can feel like a fun treat. But we have one mealtime fact that might surprise you. Just a handful of generations ago, salad was almost always served after the main course. It's only within the past 100 years where salads have become a traditional appetizer.

The tradition of salads as an appetizer started around World War II, when American restaurants decided to switch the order to try to pacify hungry diners with something to eat while they waited for their main dish. These days, you can still expect servers to bring your salad before your main meal if you are eating out, although sometimes people eat their salad alongside their meal and in France and other international locales, salads are still served after the main course but before dessert.

Despite the current trend, etiquette expert and columnist Miss Manners suggests that people follow their own instincts when serving a dinner party at their home. Even though we've entered the age of salads as appetizers, there are dozens of recipes for a great salad and more than one time to eat it.