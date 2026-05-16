Why Do We Eat Salads As Appetizers?
Mealtime is one of the biggest routines in our lives, so by the time people reach adulthood, most don't question the order and sequencing of food when it's time to eat. That's why breakfast for dinner can feel like a fun treat. But we have one mealtime fact that might surprise you. Just a handful of generations ago, salad was almost always served after the main course. It's only within the past 100 years where salads have become a traditional appetizer.
The tradition of salads as an appetizer started around World War II, when American restaurants decided to switch the order to try to pacify hungry diners with something to eat while they waited for their main dish. These days, you can still expect servers to bring your salad before your main meal if you are eating out, although sometimes people eat their salad alongside their meal and in France and other international locales, salads are still served after the main course but before dessert.
Despite the current trend, etiquette expert and columnist Miss Manners suggests that people follow their own instincts when serving a dinner party at their home. Even though we've entered the age of salads as appetizers, there are dozens of recipes for a great salad and more than one time to eat it.
Nutritionists prefer a green salad as an appetizer
While the etiquette has changed over time, many nutritionists are all for eating a salad as an appetizer. They endorse the idea of eating a bunch of raw vegetables early because then you are less likely to over-indulge on other foods. According to research studies, a pre-meal salad can kickstart the hormone that triggers you to feel full, and it also slows your digestion in a way that stops you from having a high blood sugar spike. Plus, the high-fiber content of greens can fill you up quicker, so it can help you reduce calories overall, while also maximizing the nutrients and antioxidants that you receive. if you add cheese or nuts like almonds or pecans or seeds like sunflower seeds, a healthy appetizer salad can be rich in high-quality fat.
Of course, not all salads come with lettuce. But the ones usually served as appetizers at restaurants do. The ingredients obviously play a role in how nutritious your salad will be, so keep that in mind when decide if you are going to have your salad before your meal, alongside it, or afterward. After all, we think that nutritionists would definitely frown on having a candy salad for an appetizer.