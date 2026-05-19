What Customers Really Think About McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, According To Reddit

McDonald's has always been known for its fries and burgers. The Big Mac, in particular, is so iconic that the name is recognizable worldwide. But for franchisee Lou Groen back in 1959 Ohio, running a burger joint in a town that is 87% Catholic meant suffering low sales on Fridays. According to the Smithsonian Magazine's historical account of the Filet-O-Fish, Groen's business was suffering heavy losses on days when the majority of his customers didn't want to eat meat. "If I'm gonna survive, I've got to come up with a fish sandwich," he said.

He did just that, soundly beating McDonald's founder, Ray Kroc in the process. The two held a sandwich showdown, and 350 customers picked Groen's fish sandwich; only six chose Kroc's Hula Burger, which simply had a grilled pineapple and cheese.

Over 60 years later, Groen's Filet-O-Fish continues to impress customers worldwide. It may not be the most popular on McDonald's menu, but many will argue that it is the best thing you can order today.

To get a better picture of the public's opinion, we scoured Reddit to find out what people really think about this sandwich. Here are 14 things Redditors commonly say about the Filet-O-Fish.