What Customers Really Think About McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, According To Reddit
McDonald's has always been known for its fries and burgers. The Big Mac, in particular, is so iconic that the name is recognizable worldwide. But for franchisee Lou Groen back in 1959 Ohio, running a burger joint in a town that is 87% Catholic meant suffering low sales on Fridays. According to the Smithsonian Magazine's historical account of the Filet-O-Fish, Groen's business was suffering heavy losses on days when the majority of his customers didn't want to eat meat. "If I'm gonna survive, I've got to come up with a fish sandwich," he said.
He did just that, soundly beating McDonald's founder, Ray Kroc in the process. The two held a sandwich showdown, and 350 customers picked Groen's fish sandwich; only six chose Kroc's Hula Burger, which simply had a grilled pineapple and cheese.
Over 60 years later, Groen's Filet-O-Fish continues to impress customers worldwide. It may not be the most popular on McDonald's menu, but many will argue that it is the best thing you can order today.
To get a better picture of the public's opinion, we scoured Reddit to find out what people really think about this sandwich. Here are 14 things Redditors commonly say about the Filet-O-Fish.
It is best eaten freshly cooked
Filet-O-Fish lovers on Reddit are unanimous about one thing: this sandwich must be eaten fresh off the griddle! Not just warm to the touch, but cooked and assembled minutes before it lands in your hands. This way, you get a crispy-coated fish fillet with the inside still hot and nicely moist. The last thing you want to get is a Filet-O-Fish that's been under a warming lamp for several hours. It will be soggy, rubbery, and stale-tasting.
"Gotta order it made to order," one Redditor said, and many agree. The fact that McDonald's makes the "cook-to-order" option available for the Filet-O-Fish on the app should clue you in. But what if you're buying it in-store? Simply say these three magic words at the counter, and they'll cook a fresh fillet for your sandwich.
A former McDonald's employee said cook to order is standard practice because they sell so few, each one has to be freshly made. But the methods vary in every location, and some don't mind keeping cooked fillets on-standby all day. So, make sure to indicate "cook to order" the next time you order a Filet-O-Fish.
One is great, but a double Filet-O-Fish is better
If there's one thing that can dethrone the Filet-O-Fish, that would be a Double Filet-O-Fish. "I keep telling ppl the double has the best meat-to-bread ratio," said a Redditor. "Don't even bother with the single, especially if it's your first time." Most Redditors agree, although some say the single fillet is good enough while even fewer think a triple-decker sounds even better.
Why pay another dollar for a second fish fillet? It's so satisfying to sink your teeth into two crispy fillets with a full slice of American cheese in between. Alaskan pollock, which is used to make McDonald's fish fillets, also has a mild taste, so having twice the amount in every mouthful could make the flavor stand out more. Doubling the fillet means better satiety, too, which is great if you find the OG sandwich just short of filling. As for the calorie count, the McDonald's website says a single fillet has 380 calories while a double has 530. Between the double fillets and steamed buns, it is satisfying enough as brunch or midday snack without shooting your daily calorie count through the roof.
So, if you haven't tried the Filet-O-Fish yet and want to know what the fuss is about, a double will be worth your time and money. Remember the tip above, too, and request your double Filet-O-Fish cooked to order.
The tartar sauce is the best part
McDonald's famous tartar sauce is the not-so-secret ingredient that elevates the mild-tasting, pollock fillet sandwich from average to awesome. It is already widely loved by McDonald's customers (people are always wanting to try and recreate it at home), but more so on the Filet-O-Fish. Redditors love it so much, many don't mind paying up to 40 cents more to get extra.
"Tartar sauce is the reason I order Filet-O-Fish instead of a Big Mac for lunch," one Redditor said. The flavor profile is perfect: sweet and tangy, savory but not too strong that it overwhelms the Alaskan pollock. The pickle relish is very noticeable and cuts through the oily flavor that comes with frying. If the fillet is slightly undercooked, the tartar sauce also sorts out any fishy taste or smell that remains.
The smooth, creamy texture is another plus. The sauce has bits of pickle relish and onions, but the taste is still quite homogeneous. It also spreads nicely on the bun, which is honestly a good thing. The condiments usually end up on one side of the sandwich, but you can easily spread the sauce by twisting the bun. Be sure to ask for extra tartar sauce when you order a double Filet-O-Fish because it will have the same amount of sauce as the single-fillet sandwich.
The steamed buns make the Filet-O-Fish a standout
What makes the Filet-O-Fish sandwich unique and a league apart from the burgers? Steamed buns. These are not the same toasted buns with sesame seeds that are used for McDonald's burgers. The Filet-O-Fish buns are shiny, soft, and pillowy. The tasty bread gives a delightful contrast against the crispy fish fillet. And because they are steamed, the sandwich buns have more height than the burger buns.
Every McDonald's that serves the Filet-O-Fish has a dedicated steamer specifically for these buns. The bread steamed for precisely 11 seconds, after which the sandwich is immediately assembled.
"That steamed bun hits different," said a Reddit reviewer, while another said it makes the fillet sandwich taste fluffy and light. Perhaps the only downside is they will absorb the sauce, as all sandwiches do. If you order a Filet-O-Fish at a drive-thru and eat it an hour later, for example, your sandwich will probably turn dry because the buns will have absorbed much of the tartar sauce by then.
Steamed buns are a default for the Filet-O-Fish, but did you know you could also have them for the burgers? "EVERY McDonald's burger is better on a steamed bun," another Redditor said. Simply request for a steamed bun when you order, and McDonald's employees will swap the toasted bread for the steamed ones when they assemble your Big Mac.
It tastes even better with pickles, onions, and lettuce
The Filet-O-Fish is delicious on its own, but Redditors say it tastes even better when you get extra condiments like slivered onions, pickles, and lettuce. Onions and pickles are already part of the ingredients for the tartar sauce, but if you prefer a stronger and tangier flavor, asking for extra servings of these two are a must. Lettuce, meanwhile, is fantastic for adding texture and nutrition to the Filet-O-Fish. Leafy greens can increase the volume of any sandwich and keep the additional calorie count at a minimum. If one Filet-O-Fish isn't filling for you, adding lettuce might do the trick.
Some Redditors also recommend adding a slice of tomato for an extra burst of flavor. But if you are already getting extra pickles, onions, and lettuce, perhaps you're simply craving a burger. You might consider ordering a Big Mac instead.
Asking for extras of these condiments used to be free for menu items that already had them in the recipe. But as time passed, McDonald's started charging up to 35 cents for extra servings. The prices may vary per location, however, and some locations still offer the onions and pickles for free.
Some prefer ketchup or Big Mac sauce over tartar sauce
If you want to try unusual sauces to make your Filet-O-Fish more interesting, one Redditor suggests adding ketchup. The replies weren't very enthusiastic, though, and many recommended barbecue sauce instead. Both have a similar flavor profile, but barbecue sauce tastes so much better.
Here's a tip from another Redditor, if you want to try the sandwich with ketchup: "Don't get the tartar sauce. Just get an extra slice of cheese and put a small circle of ketchup on it or take a bit of white vinegar and splash some on the top and bottom bun."
Another option that floats in discussions about Filet-O-Fish sauces is replacing tartar with Big Mac sauce. According to the McDonald's website, tartar sauce is practically the base for the Big Mac sauce, so it also carries the flavors of pickles and onions. A former McDonald's employee on Reddit spoke highly of the combo, too. They would add Big Mac sauce and more condiments to make a bigger, more delicious sandwich.
The McDonald's app doesn't provide the option to replace the tartar sauce on a Filet-O-Fish with the Big Mac sauce, so this is something you should order in person. Most locations will accommodate customization requests like this, so don't be shy.
The components have stayed consistent through the years
It's customary for fast food chains to change the recipes of menu items over the years. Changes in food regulations, the availability of ingredients, costs, and other crucial factors can force recipe changes, and customers can only hope that their favorite dishes won't change too much after.
The Filet-O-Fish didn't have such problems, and that's mainly because McDonald's was careful with the verbiage of its ingredients. It developed a recipe for a breaded whitefish sandwich, which effectively gave McDonald's a broad selection of fish varieties that can be used for the sandwich. Some examples of whitefish are pollock, cod, halibut, sea bass, tilapia, sturgeon, red snapper, and catfish.
The Filet-O-Fish has changed very little in the 60 years that it's been on the menu. It stayed "simple and consistent," according to one commenter on Reddit. People may say the amount of sauce or the size has changed, but the components are still the same: deep-fried whitefish fillet patty, steamed regular buns, tartar sauce, and half a slice of pasteurized processed American cheese.
It goes so well with McDonald's fries
The Filet-O-Fish can be ordered a la carte or as a meal with a drink and french fries. McDonald's got it right with this meal combo, because fries with the fish sandwich is the best. One Redditor said it is "sufficiently decent for a light lunch, combined with some fries." If you have a huge appetite but don't want to bother reassembling your sandwich with extra sauces, lettuce, or condiments, the sandwich and fries combo is a pricier but more filling alternative.
Some people like to add the fries into the sandwich itself to make it more filling. The fries should add some saltiness to the sandwich and make each bite more satisfying. McDonald's Australia actually shared this hack on its TikTok page and called it the Fish and Chips Burger. Speaking of which, another Redditor had a tangential idea: Filet-O-Fish strips with fries, which is basically a version of the classic fish and chips. It is minus the bun, but assuming that McDonald's would increase the servings of the fillet and fries, it could be a good new menu item.
It's perfect for Lent
Reddit might be filled with threads of confessions about people's newfound love for the Filet-O-Fish, but, as mentioned earlier, the sandwich is one of the less-ordered items on the menu. It's a different story during Lent, however, because the Filet-O-Fish suddenly becomes the most popular food at McDonald's.
"I only get the fish and fries there. Can't get that yummy fish sandwich taste anywhere," A Reddit reviewer shared. "The soft hot bread and fish, melting in your mouth. I had like 6-8 this week already."
Catholics traditionally abstain from meat during Lent as an act of sacrifice and penance. They restrict their diet to seafood and vegetables on Ash Wednesday and all Fridays of Lent. Many also observe the no-meat rule from Maundy Thursday to Black Saturday. With the Filet-O-Fish having become a Lenten staple in the U.S., McDonald's stores in predominantly Catholic cities often sell little else during this season.
It has also become tradition for the fast food chain to offer irresistible deals for the Filet-O-Fish during Lent. Promo availability and prices vary per location, but customers can claim in-app deals like $2.50 per sandwich or two for $6.
Many didn't notice when McDonald's switched from cod to Alaskan pollock
In the early 2000s, McDonald's Corporation declared its commitment to improving the sustainability of its business choices and practices when it comes to sourcing fish products. By 2013, McDonald's USA began sourcing whitefish solely from suppliers certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and replaced cod with wild-caught Alaskan pollock. Today, the Filet-O-Fish sandwich in the U.S. is 100% sustainably sourced Alaskan pollock.
Fortunately for customers, pollock and cod are not too different in terms of flavor. "Tastes exactly the same to me. I never even noticed the change," a Reddit user said about the switch of fish varieties in the Filet-O-Fish. Another user quipped, "I absolutely refuse to believe any human can tell the difference between all these bland samey whitefish, anyway."
This is one of those rare and fortunate times when customers were unaffected by changes in the ingredients of a menu item. Loyal customers usually get upset over major menu changes, especially when it compromises the flavor of a beloved food. Fortunately for the Filet-O-Fish, no such upheaval occurred.
Some think it's smaller now, others say otherwise
People speculate about the size of the Filet-O-Fish a lot on Reddit, as well as on TikTok, and other platforms. "I know my hands haven't gotten larger, but it literally looked like a child's toy food sandwich," said a Redditor. "You can literally finish it in 4 bites," added another. The sandwich is so tiny, many say it's more appropriate to call it a slider.
But there are also Redditors who believe it has always been as small as it is now. They say it's the people who grow up and get bigger, and this changes how we perceive sizes of objects.
McDonald's Australia denied the shrinkflation allegations in 2022, as reported by LAD Bible: ""There have been no changes to the size of our burgers." The following year, Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, also said the size hasn't changed in a TikTok video.
There is one interesting Reddit post about this issue. In response to a speculative post, a Redditor compared the estimated calories of the Filet-O-Fish over the years, from 1990 to 2025. He says there's been no significant size difference in the Filet-O-Fish in recent years. However, if you look at the numbers, the Filet-O-Fish was 440 calories in 1990, then went up to 470 in 2021. The Filet-O-Fish is now 380 calories in 2026. That's a huge discrepancy in the last 20-plus years. Then again, calories aren't always directly proportional to portion sizes, so take this information with a grain of salt.
It's sadly more expensive now
On the heels of the shrinkflation allegations are complaints that the Filet-O-Fish is now more expensive than ever. In light of the current economy and relentless increase of grocery prices, it gets harder to justify spending $5 or more for a fish sandwich no bigger than the palm of your hand.
It's even sadder to remember how affordable the sandwich used to be. One commenter said the Filet-O-Fish was two for $4 in Boston before the pandemic. Someone else shared that in 2009, they used to get coupons offering two for $2 (the best deal ever). Today, many customers wait for BOGO promos so they can comfortably spend $6 or more for the Filet-O-Fish, depending on the location. That's before tax and tip, too.
The good news is you don't have to wait for Lent to get huge discounts. Just check the mobile app regularly, and you might catch a Friday or weekend promo. One thread shows a screenshot of an in-app offer for the two Filet-O-Fish Meal with fries and drink at only $7.49. Another user showed the same promo for just $6. If the timing's right, you can practically get one free sandwich for less the price of the regular Filet-O-Fish Meal in-store!
Some demand a full slice of cheese
The funniest thing about the Filet-O-Fish is its half slice of cheese. People used to think it a greedy ripoff, but McDonald's explained the reason in 2012. A McDonald's Canada executive reportedly said that half a slice of American cheese is "the perfect balance for the tangy tartar sauce and crispness of the Filet-O-Fish coating. ... Anything more than that would throw off the mojo of the sandwich and overshadow the delicate flavour of the pollock," per Reader's Digest.
Many Redditors seem to accept this explanation, although there's no official source that says the original recipe made by Lou Groen in 1962 also called for a half-slice of cheese. But as someone jokingly pointed out, maybe the half-slice that we have today is smaller than the half-slice they had before. Who knows?
"I just wish they'd use a whole slice of cheese," a Reddit user commented on a McDonald's Subreddit. American cheese is inexpensive, and it is unlikely that McDonald's saves a significant sum from halving cheese slices. Worse, they charge you the full price of one slice of cheese if you want the other half to the one already in your sandwich.
Some Redditors don't buy the official explanation about the original recipe at all. "What happens to the other half anyways?" another Redditor asked. "Does it just sit lonely in a tray waiting for the next [person] that orders...? Does the line cook get a snack?" We'd love to know the answer to this, too.