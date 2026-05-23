This Decadent, Herb-Flecked Cheese Makes Grilled Cheese Even Better
There are plenty of ways to up your grilled cheese game. For example, you could make the sandwich with ingredients like fig jam. However, you can also just mix and match different cheeses for more variety. Some possible pairings include grie and gruyère or American cheese and sharp cheddar. However, if you want something with a little bit more of an herbaceous kick, include Boursin.
Boursin is soft, spreadable, and flavored with different seasoning combinations. The cheese comes in classic blends like Garlic & Fine Herbs and Basil & Chive as well as a few more unique pairings like Lemon & Dill and Hot Honey & Roasted Garlic. It's not a rare product, and you can easily find it at many large grocery stores like Walmart, Target, and Giant.
Adding Boursin to your grilled cheese will keep your sandwich cheesy while adding a new flavor profile, making it less one-note. The more traditional herb flavors will bring a brightness to your sandwich, while Hot Honey can pack a sweet and spicy punch. Plus, this trick isn't time-consuming. All you need to do is cover both pieces of bread with your choice of Boursin before adding your regular preferred cheese.
Other ways to enjoy Boursin and add herby flavor to a grilled cheese
In general, Boursin is a popular secret ingredient in a lot of food hacks and trends. During the early 2020s, a Boursin cheese and tomato pasta dish took over the internet. People have also sought to recreate the Boursin omelette featured in "The Bear." Some folks love it in mashed potatoes and scrambled eggs. Or they could simply have it with crackers, a snack that a TikTok user playfully presented as a distraction from a break up.
Incorporating Boursin in grilled cheese has also earned the internet's seal of approval. A fan on TikTok used the spread alongside mild and sharp cheddar on bread smeared with mayo. They said of the sandwich, "A little bit garlicky, a little bit creamy ... it never gets old." Some commenters agreed, with one remarking, "I made it. So so good." An Instagram user even proclaimed, "Seriously the best grilled cheese I've ever had."
If the herb-and-grilled cheese combination appeals to you, there are other ways to add herb flavor to the simple sandwich too. You can go the extremely simple route by picking up flavored breads like garlic bread or rosemary bread. Or you can use herb-infused butter, which you can either make at home or pick up from the grocery store — brands like Kerrygold and Land O Lakes offer it.