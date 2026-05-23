This Decadent, Herb-Flecked Cheese Makes Grilled Cheese Even Better

There are plenty of ways to up your grilled cheese game. For example, you could make the sandwich with ingredients like fig jam. However, you can also just mix and match different cheeses for more variety. Some possible pairings include grie and gruyère or American cheese and sharp cheddar. However, if you want something with a little bit more of an herbaceous kick, include Boursin.

Boursin is soft, spreadable, and flavored with different seasoning combinations. The cheese comes in classic blends like Garlic & Fine Herbs and Basil & Chive as well as a few more unique pairings like Lemon & Dill and Hot Honey & Roasted Garlic. It's not a rare product, and you can easily find it at many large grocery stores like Walmart, Target, and Giant.

Adding Boursin to your grilled cheese will keep your sandwich cheesy while adding a new flavor profile, making it less one-note. The more traditional herb flavors will bring a brightness to your sandwich, while Hot Honey can pack a sweet and spicy punch. Plus, this trick isn't time-consuming. All you need to do is cover both pieces of bread with your choice of Boursin before adding your regular preferred cheese.