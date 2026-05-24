13 Biggest Complaints Customers Have About Chick-Fil-A

Even those who don't frequent Chick-fil-A can attest to the fact that the brand has become iconic over the years. We've all seen the clever billboards that feature a cow cheekily urging onlookers to "Eat Mor Chikin," with this simple but playful marketing ploy charming Americans since 1995.

Sure, there are tons of great fast food and fast casual restaurants that whip up a mean chicken sandwich, so Chick-fil-A may not be the top choice for all sandwich fans. However, there are plenty of other ways that the brand has won over people's hearts and stomachs. For example, Chick-fil-A is one of the few chains that serve waffle fries, along with Carl's Jr. But as much as people appreciate the chain's food and atmosphere, no brand is perfect.

Some folks have gripes with Chick-fil-A, while others have felt so betrayed that they've temporarily boycotted or even refused to ever return. Read on to discover if you can agree with any of the 13 most common complaints customers share about the chicken chain.