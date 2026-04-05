The 4 Best Ways To Spend (Roughly) $20 At Chick-Fil-A
Fast food has become super expensive due to several factors, including higher employee wages and more expensive ingredients. While reasonable, these explanations are cold comfort to someone who just wants a quick, tasty chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A. Seeing as the classic fast food chicken restaurant is a bit more expensive than other popular establishments, we scoured its website and developed four value-packed orders that all cost a little less than $20.
When it comes to our method for choosing these specific Chick-fil-A items, we aimed to cover all the possible bases. Some orders are designed to satisfy massive hunger pangs, while others are ideal for sharing dinner and dessert with family or friends. We also included some healthier options, as well as an indulgent meal perfect for tackling even the most persistent cravings. Prices are based on those at our local Chick-fil-A, so the economic mileage may vary by location. Also, the Jalapeño Ranch Club Sandwich and Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade featured here are only available for a limited time, so if you're interested in trying either one (or both!), act fast before they're gone.
The perfect order for big appetites
At Chick-fil-A, customers can't go wrong with a classic chicken sandwich and waffle fries, but when the chain releases new items, it's tempting to try them. Case in point: the recently debuted Jalapeño Ranch Club Sandwich. Patrons can upgrade the sandwich into a meal by adding a large order of waffle fries and a frosted lemonade to wash everything down. Last but certainly not least is the chain's chocolate fudge brownie, which is a great way to top off this hearty meal. In total, this order will run you $17.14.
In our review of Chick-fil-A's new club sandwich and other spring releases, we found it to be a flavorful yet well-balanced offering with a manageable level of spiciness. You can also swap out the fried chicken in the sandwich for a grilled filet if you're seeking a lighter option. The restaurant's frosted lemonade debuted in 2015 and has since become a permanent part of Chick-fil-A's menu. This beverage is part refreshment and part dessert, as it pairs the restaurant's tangy lemonade with its vanilla Icedream soft serve. We think it's an excellent complement to the richness of the chain's fudgy brownie.
Snack attack (great for sharing)
Allow us to set the scene: you're tasked with getting snacks for a night of revelry. You're short on time and low on cash, but your friends are hangry and will accept nothing less than comfort food perfection. What do you do? We recommend a feast of DIY soft-serve cookie sandwiches and gloriously fried chicken chunks courtesy of Chick-fil-A. To get started, you'll need a 12-count order of Chick-fil-A nuggets, which strike a nice balance between affordability and volume. Next up is a 6-pack of chocolate chunk cookies, featured on our list of chain chocolate chip cookies ranked worst to first (and took one of the middle spots). The final piece of the snack trifecta is a cup of the restaurant's vanilla Icedream treat, which brings us to a grand total of $17.73.
When it comes to nugget customization, Chick-fil-A has you covered. The chain offers a variety of dip cups, from honey mustard, barbecue, and sriracha to Polynesian, ranch, zesty Buffalo, and the chain's proprietary sauce (a smokier version of your standard honey mustard). Customers get three sauces for free when ordering via the mobile app, and extras usually come with an added charge. If you need help making a sauce selection, be sure to check out our ranking of every Chick-fil-A sauce.
A more wholesome way to enjoy Chick-fil-A
Meals at fast food restaurants often lack nutrients while packing in the saturated fat and calories, customers may seek out more nourishing eats on occasion. When it comes to healthier Chick-fil-A items, we recommend the Market Salad, a bed of mixed greens layered with a cold grilled chicken fillet, apples, assorted berries, blue cheese crumbles, and apple cider vinaigrette dressing. It's perfect for lunch or dinner, and in our humble opinion, it is Chick-fil-A's most underrated salad, thanks to the flavorful yet nutritious combination of ingredients.
A light, refreshing salad requires an equally crispy and tangy beverage, so we suggest pairing the Market Salad with the Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade (for the uninitiated, hibiscus imparts a sour, fruity, and somewhat floral flavor). And because no fast food feast is complete without a sweet treat at the end, how about a berry parfait with granola for dessert? The final tally for this fresh and satisfying meal is a cool $18.05. Other healthy Chick-fil-A meal options worth considering are the Cool Wrap made with grilled chicken and shredded cheese, or the (surprisingly low-ish calorie) bacon, egg, and cheese muffin.
Satisfy your dairy craving with a cheesy good time
Eating like a fully realized adult gets boring at times, but our next order is just the antidote for that. No childhood throwback meal is complete without chicken strips (full disclosure, I was recently bullied for ordering plain chicken strips in a bar), but we're shamelessly kicking off this order with the 4-count of Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips and a large portion of waffle fries. As with the restaurant's nuggets, you get three sauce options with your strips. However, we're turning things up a notch by tacking on a cup of cheese sauce, which is only available at select Chick-fil-A locations (at our local Chick-fil-A, this addition costs $1.55).
When revisiting the foods of childhood, a creamy, frosty treat is mandatory, so we recommend a chocolate milkshake with cookie crumbles, whipped cream, and a cherry on top. While it may be a bit overkill, we also had to get a cup of Chick-fil-A's beloved mac and cheese, which was described as "Phenomenal ... literally tastes like homemade baked Mac n cheese" on Reddit. This cheesy, decadent meal will cost $19.85, but that's a small price to pay to indulge your inner child's taste buds.