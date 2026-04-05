The 4 Best Ways To Spend (Roughly) $20 At Chick-Fil-A

Fast food has become super expensive due to several factors, including higher employee wages and more expensive ingredients. While reasonable, these explanations are cold comfort to someone who just wants a quick, tasty chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A. Seeing as the classic fast food chicken restaurant is a bit more expensive than other popular establishments, we scoured its website and developed four value-packed orders that all cost a little less than $20.

When it comes to our method for choosing these specific Chick-fil-A items, we aimed to cover all the possible bases. Some orders are designed to satisfy massive hunger pangs, while others are ideal for sharing dinner and dessert with family or friends. We also included some healthier options, as well as an indulgent meal perfect for tackling even the most persistent cravings. Prices are based on those at our local Chick-fil-A, so the economic mileage may vary by location. Also, the Jalapeño Ranch Club Sandwich and Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade featured here are only available for a limited time, so if you're interested in trying either one (or both!), act fast before they're gone.