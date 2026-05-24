8 Discontinued Costco Membership Benefits Customers Still Miss

As a Costco member, you get a wide range of benefits, from access to the iconic $1.50 hot-dog-and- soda combo to cheaper gas to more affordable prescription medications. There are even some hidden Costco membership benefits, like great deals on car rentals and homeowners' insurance. Generally, once a membership perk at Costco, always a membership perk at Costco — they tend to stick around — but there are a handful of discontinued Costco membership benefits customers still miss.

Costco membership is currently $65 per year for a Gold Star membership (the basic tier) and $130 per year for the Executive membership. Not extortionate, but not pocket change, either. So, if you're used to getting certain benefits for your money and then they're taken away, it can be disappointing. People who remember these benefits can end up lamenting them for decades. Some might even turn in their membership cards over them. Whether they're policies that have changed, services no longer offered, or simply favorite snacks no longer available from the food court, these missing benefits can sting.

All in all, Costco is a great place to shop. Yes, you have to brave the enormous aisles, and you might have to dedicate half a day to your shopping trip, but it offers incredible value. Plus, the company is known for paying workers well, and there are all kinds of employee benefits at Costco that leave us feeling good about spending money there. Still, these eight discontinued Costco membership benefits are a bit of a sore spot.