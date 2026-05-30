Make Tequila Taste Better With A Milk Frother

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Tequila has long been associated with pounding shots, but that is not always the best way to enjoy it. To really appreciate the taste of this complex spirit by its lonesome, you should consider aerating it to release the aromatics and flavor. You may have seen the TikTok trend of people using a milk frother on the beverage to achieve this. It might seem like a gimmick, but it actually does work to aerate your drink, which makes it taste smoother.

The flavors you detect in tequila result from quite a bit of chemistry. As the book "The Chemistry of Alcoholic Beverages" explains, scientists have identified 432 possible compounds in the spirit, although the number and combination vary. According to Artesario, an online store that sells tequila and mezcal, aeration "involves exposing the spirits to oxygen, encouraging compounds to interact and evolve, resulting in a refined and harmonious taste experience."

Artesario adds that aeration is particularly useful in mellowing unaged or young tequilas, which tend to have an alcoholic burn. (That might not surprise you, since frothing has been a recognized way to make bitter liquors sweeter.) In other words, if you already own a bottle of tequila that's too harsh for your tastes, you're in the perfect place to try a milk frother experiment. You have nothing to lose!