Make Tequila Taste Better With A Milk Frother
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Tequila has long been associated with pounding shots, but that is not always the best way to enjoy it. To really appreciate the taste of this complex spirit by its lonesome, you should consider aerating it to release the aromatics and flavor. You may have seen the TikTok trend of people using a milk frother on the beverage to achieve this. It might seem like a gimmick, but it actually does work to aerate your drink, which makes it taste smoother.
The flavors you detect in tequila result from quite a bit of chemistry. As the book "The Chemistry of Alcoholic Beverages" explains, scientists have identified 432 possible compounds in the spirit, although the number and combination vary. According to Artesario, an online store that sells tequila and mezcal, aeration "involves exposing the spirits to oxygen, encouraging compounds to interact and evolve, resulting in a refined and harmonious taste experience."
Artesario adds that aeration is particularly useful in mellowing unaged or young tequilas, which tend to have an alcoholic burn. (That might not surprise you, since frothing has been a recognized way to make bitter liquors sweeter.) In other words, if you already own a bottle of tequila that's too harsh for your tastes, you're in the perfect place to try a milk frother experiment. You have nothing to lose!
How and when to use a milk frother on tequila
If you're aerating-curious, you may be wondering about the best way to use a milk frother on your tequila. We'd advise choosing a handheld aerator. While an automatic frother might be better for your latte because it usually heats the milk and saves you a step, warm tequila isn't our end game here. Just dip your frother in a glass with some room (in other words, not a standard shot glass) and aerate away. There doesn't seem to be a set amount of time recommended, but people have gotten results in as little as 30 seconds. As a bonus, you can also use the device for other foods and beverages, like scrambled eggs, salad dressings, and of course, coffee drinks. (If you don't already have one, this Zulay Kitchen Executive Series milk frother costs under $20 on Amazon.)
However, you won't need to use a frother if you're using your tequila in something like a margarita because shaking aerates the drink. You also probably don't need it for aged tequilas, which have less of that alcohol "bite." However, you're free to experiment because frothing only has a temporary effect. If you're ready to get into the spirit of aerating but want some extra inspiration, check out our ranking of popular tequila brands.