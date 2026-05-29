Are Brown Spots On Avocados Safe To Eat?

Avocados are frustrating. One minute they're rock-hard, and then they're ripe for about one second before they go bad. That is super annoying because this fruit can be expensive and we have things to make, like a quick avocado toast or a nice, refreshing avocado popsicle. The inside of a ripe one is a bit like a stoplight — when it's green, that means you can go for it. But what happens if you slice open the avocado, and there's a brown spot? Don't panic immediately because that doesn't automatically mean it's overripe.

The browning is a natural process that occurs when the enzyme-rich inside of an avocado meets oxygen, which triggers oxidation. If you've noticed your apples or bananas undergoing such a change while eating them, it's the same process. That outcome is inevitable when you cut up an avocado — internal discoloration can also happen when the delicate fruit takes external damage.

Like other kinds of produce, avocados with brown spots can be eaten — you just need to be wary of the shade. Very dark or black areas indicate rot as opposed to light oxidation. You can also tell if an avocado has gone bad if it smells off, is super squishy or, most obviously, has grown mold. If the color makes you hesitant, do a smell test or dig underneath the spotted area to see if there's green. Lighter brown spots are safe to eat, though they may taste slightly off.