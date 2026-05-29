11 Big Mistakes Customers Make When Eating At Outback Steakhouse

It seems like every business and their mama has an app now, but even first timers at Outback Steakhouse can benefit from downloading this restaurant's app. The biggest perk that comes from the app for first timers is a free Bloomin' Onion. The appetizer is iconic and a staple of Outback Steakhouse. Even if restaurant goers wouldn't normally order one on your own, downloading the app for the onion voucher allows guests to try the enormous fried onion without bearing the cost.

For regulars, the app comes in handy when tracking visits. For every dollar you spend at the restaurant, excluding alcoholic drinks, you earn 5 points. Once an app user reaches 350 points, they earn $5 off their meal. This means that $70 earns money off, which can easily be reached by a small family in one visit. There are no limits to the rewards, but $5 vouchers must be used within 90 days of claiming them. Points earned are only good for six months.

Those who enjoy dining out often will love the app, as Outback Steakhouse isn't the only restaurant that earns reward points there. Any purchase at a business under the Bloomin' Brands umbrella will result in points. This includes Carrabba's, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, so mixing it up can still bring you closer to free food.