11 Big Mistakes Customers Make When Eating At Outback Steakhouse
Overall, Outback Steakhouse is a pretty chill, laid back restaurant. Not only is it relatively kid friendly, the long standing chain restaurant has a bar area that can get lively at night and surrounding sport events. Considering this and a reasonably priced menu, a range of people have found Outback to be an ideal place to share a meal. Despite maintaining decent popularity over the nearly 40 years it's been around, there are quite a few things guests may not know about the restaurant.
Whether you are a regular who has been enjoying Outback steakhouse for years or someone who has never been to the chain, it's in your best interest to know the tips and tricks of the trade. From not-so-hidden deals and discounts to which steak to order and how to order it, there are many mistakes that are made by Outback diners. Between my inside knowledge as a former Outback server, customer experiences, and a deep dive of Outback's policies and fine print, here are some of the biggest mistakes that people make when eating at Outback Steakhouse.
Ignoring the app
It seems like every business and their mama has an app now, but even first timers at Outback Steakhouse can benefit from downloading this restaurant's app. The biggest perk that comes from the app for first timers is a free Bloomin' Onion. The appetizer is iconic and a staple of Outback Steakhouse. Even if restaurant goers wouldn't normally order one on your own, downloading the app for the onion voucher allows guests to try the enormous fried onion without bearing the cost.
For regulars, the app comes in handy when tracking visits. For every dollar you spend at the restaurant, excluding alcoholic drinks, you earn 5 points. Once an app user reaches 350 points, they earn $5 off their meal. This means that $70 earns money off, which can easily be reached by a small family in one visit. There are no limits to the rewards, but $5 vouchers must be used within 90 days of claiming them. Points earned are only good for six months.
Those who enjoy dining out often will love the app, as Outback Steakhouse isn't the only restaurant that earns reward points there. Any purchase at a business under the Bloomin' Brands umbrella will result in points. This includes Carrabba's, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, so mixing it up can still bring you closer to free food.
Not taking advantage of the gift card deals
Sporadically, Outback Steakhouse offers perks to buying gift cards. Throughout the year, the company drops deals that prompt regulars to buy $50 in gift cards. In return, the buyer will receive $10 in bonus cash. Typically these deals happen around gift giving seasons, like Father's Day. While the name implies these cards are to be gifted, you can totally use them for yourself. Pay ahead in gift cards, and you can pocket the bonus money for future trips to the restaurant.
Another way to take advantage of gifts cards at Outback is purchasing them at Costco. A lot of people don't know that Costco's restaurant gift card deals are some of the best out there. You can regularly grab $100 worth of food at your favorite restaurants for around $80. In doing this, you're giving yourself $20 off your bill if it comes to at least $100. If you go the Costco route, you won't receive the bonus cash. However, the initial savings are pretty much the same either way!
The great thing about this hack is that it can be combined with other discounts. If you pay with your purchased gift card, you can still use a coupon or reward. This doesn't apply to the bonus cash, though, so the Costco deal has a slight upper hand!
Ordering the wrong temperature for your steak or burger
Outback Steakhouse is notorious for cooking steaks more rare than customers want or expect. This is because the chain has slightly different standards and guidelines for steaks than many other places. It is ingrained in servers' training to guide customers on what each temperature is at Outback when someone who has never been to the chain orders a steak. The chain sees so many cook ups on its steaks that the menu actually has a guide printed on it.
People who order steak typically order their steak the same way every single time, which can cause a problem for Outback newbies. At Outback, both rare and medium rare have a red center. The only difference between the two is that rare is typically served cool in the middle, while medium rare is warm. Medium even has a red center, with pink throughout the rest of the steak. When I waited tables at Outback, medium steaks were sent back often. To combat this, I would briefly ask if a red center is what customers were expecting. Luckily, it's possible to cook up a steak.
These temperature expectations are the same for Outback burgers. A rare burger will be quite red, and a medium rare will still have a significant red middle. Those used to ordering a medium burger elsewhere may be disappointed with a red and pink center on an Outback burger, so it's important to really know what you're ordering here.
Leaving your discount on the table
A whole slew of restaurants and businesses offer discounts for a wide barrage of people, but only a fraction take them up on the savings. Outback Steakhouse is one of these businesses, and it offers certain discounts all year round as a policy. Outback offers 10% off in what it refers to as its heroes discount. The list of professions that fall under hero, according to the restaurant, are military service members and veterans, hospital workers, and first responders. This is a huge demographic, as first responders include law enforcement, fire fighters, and EMS workers.
Outback Steakhouse does not have a senior discount, per say. What the restaurant does offer is 10% off for members of AARP, which largely includes seniors. Interestingly, you don't actually have to be a senior citizen to become a member of AARP. Membership is open to everyone over the age of 18, and even the youngest members qualify for the discount. You may get a side eye from your server if you look young enough to get carded and also present an AARP card, but it's all very savvy.
It's important to note that these useful discounts, while always available, are not able to be combined with other discounts. This means that quite often there will be other, more budget friendly discounts you would likely rather use at Outback.
Not knowing the difference between cuts of meat
If you are not a fan of steak, there's a chance that you actually just haven't ordered the right one yet. Even if steaks come from the exact same cow, there is a wildly different experience to be had depending on which cut of meat you're eating. Each cut of meat has its own merit, and Outback offers a number of popular cuts of steak. Before ordering one, though, you should know what you're really ordering.
Outback's sirloin is the most popular cut of meat, at least it was when I worked there. This is largely because it's got the best bang for your buck. Filet is one of the most expensive cuts of meat because it doesn't have much fat, which is great for those who don't like the texture. Ribeye and prime rib have a good amount of fat on them, which some steak lovers go for when cooked just right. These two steaks are actually the same cut of meat, but are prepared vastly differently. Outback steakhouse also offers a New York Strip, which is a fatty and flavorful steak cut from the cow's short loin.
While finding your favorite kind of steak can be trial and error process, learning about each cut of meat can save you some less than ideal meals in the long run. It comes down to what texture, fat level, and flavor profile you prefer.
Being unaware of Outback's bundle deals
Most big restaurant chains have catering available, and Outback Steakhouse is no different. Bulk orders of entrees and even buffet style trays are available to order ahead, but Outback offers customers more manageable bulk order deals as well. You don't have to be planning a party or large event to snag a deal, as families can order bundles to save on steak.
Bundle buying is a great way for families to enjoy a steak dinner at a discount. For example, a family of four can order the sirloin for 4 bundle for just $60. This includes a sirloin for each person as well as a family sized salad and two family sized side items. Of course, a couple loaves of Outback's iconic brown bread with whipped butter is thrown in for good measure.
The downside of Outback's bundle deals, of course, is a lack of customization. The same family of four dining in and ordering for themselves could choose their own individual sides, whereas the bundle deals forces everyone to eat the same sides and salad. The savings comes in just below the price of one sirloin meal, but the cost just may be getting exactly what each family member wants.
Picking the wrong area in the restaurant to dine in
Unless you are a regular, particularly one who sits at the bar, you likely don't know that there is somewhat of a section hierarchy at Outback Steakhouse. While it's not on the level of popular sports bars by any means, Outback does have a decent bar scene for an otherwise laid back chain. The three-sided bar typically acts as the centerpiece of the restaurant, with a horseshoe of tables surrounding and separating it from the rest of the table sections. In some Outbacks, there are even a set of high top tables near the bar. All of this area is considered the bar here.
While anyone can technically sit in the tables surrounding the bar, there are those who do specifically want to sit in the bar area, and those who probably shouldn't. If you want an experience away from large parties and families with kids, the bar is your best bet. Of course, this depends on the time of your visit. If you're at Outback in the later evening, the bar may be a louder area, as regulars and sports fans tend to fill the bar and surrounding tables. If you have kids, it's generally best to steer clear of the bar area all together. If you're undecided, though, following the host is a safe bet!
Disregarding the takeaway or delivery options
Outback Steakhouse's main business is as a sit down restaurant. However, it's been taking advantage of the to-go side of the food industry for quite some time. Even before the rise of app delivery services like Uber Eats and Doordash, Outback employed takeaway servers. When I was waiting tables there, I worked right alongside takeaway attendants who were boxing up bags of food in the kitchen and serving them through the window to customers in their cars. It wasn't a service that overarched those wishing to dine in, but times are changing.
Now, Outback Steakhouse has an even larger to-go business. Not only does it still employ those takeaway attendants, but it is also on many delivery apps and offer delivery on its own app. In fact, ordering takeaway or delivery on the Outback app still earns reward points for customers.
Using the take away or delivery option will save you a lot of time and allow you to have a labor-free steak dinner in the comfort of your own home. One of the big mistakes people make with delivery and take out orders is not tipping, though, so don't forget to show your driver or takeaway server some love!
Neglecting to check in before you arrive
There are some die hard Outback Steakhouse fans out there, so it's not shocking that the chain can get pretty busy. Wait times are common, especially on the weekends and around dinner time. If you plan to head out to enjoy a meal here around the rushes, plan to be twiddling your thumbs while waiting for a table. Of course, there are a couple ways you can try to avoid the waitlist or move yourself up on it a little quicker.
First, avoiding long wait times is another great perk of the app. While you're technically not making a reservation, you can put your party on the waitlist before you even arrive at the restaurant. Best practice is to join the waitlist once you've loaded into the car and are about to head over. Other ways you can do this via the website or by calling the restaurant, but using the app is quicker due to your info already being set in there.
While this service is handy, it's important to note that Outback Steakhouse technically does not take reservations. While some locations may try their best to accommodate large parties, it's still doesn't seem to be company policy. If you are coming with a large group, definitely use the call ahead service just to let them know. However, smaller parties or even individuals can take advantage of skipping the line at Outback.
Paying full price for your whole order
Back when I used to work for Outback Steakhouse, every other table would come in with some kind of mail-in coupon. While mail-ins are likely not as common now, Outback regularly sends out coupons to would-be guests. Offers, like the free Bloomin' Onion, are available on the app. In addition, return guests get rewarded with free food on the app. On top of these money savers, those who do not want to download another restaurant app on their phone can sign up for discounts to be emailed to them.
Outback also pretty much always has some kind of special going on, usually one that is recurring. The restaurant's Walkabout Wednesday comes back sporadically and is a pretty phenomenal deal. For $13.99, guests can enjoy a steak, fries, and a choice of drink, including a beer. Deals aren't isolated to Wednesdays, though, and those spending a dollar more can opt for a three course meal, with a few choices. These deals offer big meals for little cash, especially when combined with other rewards, coupons, or discounts. As far as we can tell, there is nothing in the fine print that stops customers from saving themselves extra cash on these deals.
Of course, you always have to make sure your Outback Steakhouse location is participating in promotions and specials. There are some state restrictions on alcohol deals as well. Always call ahead and check the fine print when attempting to get the best price!
Expecting an authentic Australian experience
It's not a secret that Outback Steakhouse is Australia themed – I mean, it's practically in the name. If you've ever seen an Outback commercial, the heavy Australian accent is hard to miss as well. No matter how cute the menu item names get with items like chicken "on the barbie" or "hooley dooley" shrimp, you're actually never going to have an authentic Australian experience at an Outback Steakhouse.
Authenticity comes up occasionally when guests expect more of the actual Australian Outback in Outback Steakhouse, and some funny Outback Steakhouse reviews reflect the expectation of more accents in the restaurant. While employees are not at all encouraged to take on an Australian accent, there are actually seven Outbacks in the land down under. The dialect is just about the only real thing going for the steakhouse chain even in its "home" country.
Though the Australian Outback Steakhouse menu differs slightly from the American menu, it's basically the same inauthentic experience with gimmicky food names. Traditional dishes from the country are glaringly absent, as Reddit users have noted. Even universal dishes that are eaten often in Australia and would be big sellers in America as well, like chicken parm, are missing from the menu. That creates slightly unrealistic expectations that more niche items like pavlova, meat pies, and Vegemite would be served at an international chain like Outback, even though that would add a level of authenticity to the chain.