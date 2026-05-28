These Are 3 Of The Best New Fast Food Burgers Of 2026 So Far, According To Customers

Faced with the difficult task of keeping up with inflation, fast-food restaurants have been forced to close locations at alarming rates and take risks with menus and pricing — often resulting in an onslaught of customer complaints. But despite the industry's woes, there have been a few bright spots. Among the newly introduced fast-food items that have completely tanked (like McDonald's Big Arch that not even the fan who's eaten over 30,000 Big Macs wants to bother with), three burgers have risen to the top, winning patrons' praise with rave reviews. The burgers are the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper (Burger King), All-American Smasher (Sonic), and Prime Rib Burger (Hardee's).

The wave of recent burger releases falls within a wider trend of fast-food restaurants turning its marketing focus away from the value menu to offer larger, meatier options in the form of premium burgers (many of which come with an option for double patties). These can sometimes come at a higher price point but offer American consumers the increased protein they seek based on new federal dietary guidelines. An Instagram reviewer said while speaking directly to the Burger King Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper he ate in his car, " ... oh my goodness, you're a hefty boy!"