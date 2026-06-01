9 Minute Rice Cup Flavors, Ranked

According to USA Rice, the average American consumes 27 pounds of rice per year. Given the almost innumerable ways to prepare and enjoy rice, that quantity makes sense. Of course, compared with residents of China, who annually eat 10 times that volume, the U.S. consumption levels look like nothing more than a single grain of rice in a full bowl.

With so many different rice-centric dishes available spanning a wide variety of cultural origins, there's hardly an excuse to eat the same rice twice. Minute Rice must agree, because the brand known for microwavable rice recently released two new flavors to its Minute Rice Cups line. Garlic Parmesan and Veggie Stir-Fry join 18 other varieties to give you a ton of choices designed to supplement any meal or act as a stand-alone snack.

With so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to know which rice is best, so Minute Rice sent me nine flavors to taste and review: Cilantro and Lime Jasmine, Sticky, Jalapeño, Butter and Sea Salt Jasmine, Spanish, Yellow, and Chicken and Herb Seasoned, along with the two newcomers. I was more than happy with the vast majority of the rice on this list, but, as with any good ranking, there still has to be a number one. Read on to find out which Minute Rice stands above the others in a battle of the bowls.