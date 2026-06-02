How Many Hamburger Patties Can Ranchers Get From One Cow?

Americans really love their meat. Per Our World In Data, beef consumption per capita in the USA for the year 2023 came in at about 81.6 pounds (37.04 kilograms). Given how cattle are butchered, much of that meat will be in the form of ground burger, a dish so beloved by Americans that it ranks in the top five most popular American dishes (hamburgers and cheeseburgers) in the USA (per YouGov). We have delved into how many steaks come from one cow, so let's look at how many hamburger patties one cow yields.

Though the amount of meat that comes from one cattle varies, an average beef steer that weighs 1,200 pounds can yield about 490 pounds of boneless trimmed beef. It often makes more culinary sense to get a variety of cuts from a single cow, rather than to turn all of its meat into hamburger patties. Other than fat and bones, an average cow's meat yield can total up to a few hundred pounds of roasts and steaks, along with ribs and stew meat. The remaining 185 pounds is typically ground burger. But if we focus on just the number of patties to be made from 490 pounds of boneless trimmed beef, it results in roughly 1,960 quarter-pound patties — more than enough for a weekend cookout!