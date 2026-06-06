Who Has The Better Ice Cream: Cold Stone Or Baskin Robbins?

It might look like the difference between Cold Stone Creamery and Baskin-Robbins comes down to how much manual labor it takes the scoop artists behind the counter to get your order ready. But that would be overlooking the range of flavors and formulations each chain provides and the snazzy-jazzy ways they transform foundational ice cream into deluxe treats. Where Cold Stone is centered around customized creations featuring almost any candy, cake, or cookie you could hope for, Baskin-Robbins trades on tradition with a catalog of 31 flavors — one for every day of the month — largely favorites with new inventions added every month.

It's true that both establishments serve up scoops, create creamy shakes, and assemble mouthwatering sundaes complete with luxe toppings. But there's only one that leaves customers supremely satisfied — at least there is in my new experience. I put these two mighty ice cream parlors to the test with a little assistance from my kids, who helped make sure my taste buds weren't misfiring, and discovered a whole heap of difference between Cold Stone and Baskin-Robbins. From scoops and shakes to sundaes, each has its own particular way of doing things, with entirely different results.