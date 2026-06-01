Review: Oreo And BTS Team Up For Purple Cookies Packed With Familiar Flavors

In the first half of 2026, BTS — the K-Pop band that has dominated the global music scene for more than a decade — led Spotify in streams with "Swim," a single from the band's latest LP that reached over 500 million streams before the calendar flipped to June. If that sounds like a big number, one other world-famous brand would like a word. With over 60 billion Oreos consumed annually, it's safe to say that even if every time someone streamed "Swim," they also ate an Oreo, it would only put a small dent in the number of sandwich cookies enjoyed so far this year.

Thankfully, BTS and Oreo aren't competitors; instead, they've become collaborators. Debuting Monday, June 1, for presale before they hit store shelves on June 8, Oreo is releasing a special-edition BTS cookie that is bursting with Korean-inspired flavors, along with a special message for the band's fans.

The cookie-collab features a first for Oreo: Purple cookies. That's far from the only twist, though, as the sweet creme inside takes inspiration from the flavors of hotteok, a warm, brown sugar–stuffed pancake popular in Korean street food markets and a BTS favorite. The cookies will also feature special designs that pay homage to South Korea's iconic street market culture.

Purple cookies and unique designs are fun, but are they tasty? Oreo sent me a package of the limited-time cookies to taste for myself. Read on to find out if these cookies are worthy of K-Pop royalty or are more befitting of a one-hit wonder.