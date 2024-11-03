If you love cookie butter, you might be looking for more ways to enjoy it beyond eating it straight from the jar. If you're new to it, then you're about to make an incredible discovery. Cookie butter is a spread with the rough consistency of conventional peanut butter that's made out of crushed spiced cookies. The two most common varieties are Trader Joe's Cookie Butter and Lotus Biscoff Spread. The latter, you can find at most large grocery stores, while the former you'll have to visit TJs to pick up.

It's designed as a spread for bread, a bit like Nutella and other chocolate spreads. However, there are far more ways to use it that a lot of people don't realize. Sure, spending a bit of alone time with a jar of cookie butter and a spoon is always great but you can get more creative than that. This yummy spread is delicious in all kinds of cakes and other baked goods. You can put it in drinks, make truffles with it, and so much more. Cookie butter has more uses than you think — and we're here to tell you about some of the best.