What's The Average Lifespan Of An Oven?

Think about it for a second: How often do you use your oven? Whether you're cooking up a chef-approved frozen pizza, baking cookies, or roasting a holiday meal, the oven is likely on pretty often. Naturally, it's going to suffer wear and tear and break down. Replacing an oven is hardly cheap, making it important to know (roughly) when a new one is in order so you can prepare. Luckily, ovens are among the most stalwart appliances in your kitchen, so they're going to last longer. But for just how long depends on multiple factors, including the type of oven it is, as well as how often it's used and cared for.

You should expect to get at least a decade out of your oven — two, if you're lucky — regardless of type. Electric ovens are going to have a slightly shorter anticipated lifespan, about 13 to 15 years, due to the multitude of electrical components. Sometimes, new appliances with an abundance of features are actually the least reliable. Gas ovens have simpler internal structures, typically lasting a bit longer, around 15 to 17 years. However, making it to the ranges' higher ends depends on your behaviors.

If you're more of a microwave chef or an enjoyer of stove-based staples like pasta, you might not use your oven that much. Using your oven often will shorten its lifespan, so daily users should expect to replace or repair their ovens sooner. Cleaning your oven regularly should extend its lifespan.