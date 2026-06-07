Upgrade Potato Salad With One Rich Italian Addition

Potato salad is the perfect sidekick to grilled meats, be it burgers fresh off the grill or ribs you whipped up in an instant pot. Really, the side dish is a BBQ's best friend. But what if, instead of sitting next to meat, potato salad included meat? Bacon might be the first thing that comes to mind thanks to loaded baked potatoes, but mortadella is an infinitely more delicious choice. Mortadella hails from Bologna, Italy, and its seasoned, fatty flavor makes it perfect for a potato salad upgrade.

Mortadella is a mixture of ground fatty cured pork containing a little seasoning from black peppercorn and other spices, often with add-ins of the maker's choosing. Typical add-ins include pistachios (so watch out if you have a nut allergy!), myrtle berries, and olives. The mixture is stuffed into a casing, cooked, and typically enjoyed sliced like a deli meat. It's often described as rich (which comes from its fat content), smoky, and smooth.

These qualities make mortadella a great contender for a potato salad upgrade. Mortadella's fat content works well with the acidity from vinegar in potato salad. The meat's smoothness is also important, as it fits with the smoothness of potato salad, maintaining even texture throughout the dish. Plus, the slight spiced quality can add an interesting flavor boost to an otherwise bland dish.