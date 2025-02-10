Italian Hoagie-Style Pickle Sandwich Recipe

Move over, lettuce wraps! There's a new low-carb sandwich wrap in town, and it's utterly "dill-icious." As developer Patterson Watkins says of her pickle sandwich, "I found it fun! It is a surprisingly sturdy sandwich, with a playful texture and crunch. It pairs well with the Italian hoagie 'filler' ingredients — balancing the rich, unctuous meaty and cheesy goods with a bright liveliness." The pickle is slightly hollowed out to contain all the flavorful layers and wrapped in paper for ease (and cleanliness) of eating. This versatile and easily adaptable recipe is also quick to make and fun to put together.

While many Italian subs are served with a simple oil and vinegar drizzle, Watkins tells us, "I went a little outside the box here with a dipping sauce. I like a well-dressed hoagie (when it is served, you know, with bread), either with a classic oil and vinegar pairing or a creamier mayo. I thought it would be tasty to include that in this version too." She also chose to incorporate some less familiar flavors, including mustard and honey. While the sweet and tangy sauce plays nicely with the tart pickle, it would be equally at home on a different type of sandwich or burger. It also works as a dip for chips or crudites, and it could even be turned into a tasty salad dressing if thinned out with another spoonful or two of vinegar (or perhaps pickle juice).

