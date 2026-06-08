This No-Grill Method Gives Bratwurst Incredible Flavor

Bratwurst is a fresh German sausage, usually made from pork, veal, or beef. It's typically seasoned with nutmeg, white pepper, garlic, marjoram, coriander, or ginger, among other spices. In the U.S., it's most popular in areas with large German populations, like the Midwest, but they're arguably ubiquitous come grilling season. That said, the oven just might make a tastier bratwurst.

Even though grilling gives brats an attractive char, smoky flavor, and crispy skin, it's more likely to under or overcook them. The oven has a controlled, moisture-retaining environment, so the brats are less likely to burn or dry out. The oven ensures even cooking and easy cleanup as well, plus it locks in the brats' flavorful juices and caramelizes the skin for enhanced flavor. You also won't need to babysit the brats like you do on the grill; the oven is nearly foolproof and essentially self-sufficient.

The most important sausage cooking tip is to prepare bratwurst with medium to medium-high heat to keep the meat moist. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the brats on a parchment-lined baking sheet with space between them — overcrowding encourages steaming and deters caramelization — or in a cast-iron skillet filled halfway with water or beer. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, turning them halfway for even coloring. For more browning, finish them under the broiler. They're done when the internal temp reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Let them rest before slicing to let the juices settle.