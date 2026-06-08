This No-Grill Method Gives Bratwurst Incredible Flavor
Bratwurst is a fresh German sausage, usually made from pork, veal, or beef. It's typically seasoned with nutmeg, white pepper, garlic, marjoram, coriander, or ginger, among other spices. In the U.S., it's most popular in areas with large German populations, like the Midwest, but they're arguably ubiquitous come grilling season. That said, the oven just might make a tastier bratwurst.
Even though grilling gives brats an attractive char, smoky flavor, and crispy skin, it's more likely to under or overcook them. The oven has a controlled, moisture-retaining environment, so the brats are less likely to burn or dry out. The oven ensures even cooking and easy cleanup as well, plus it locks in the brats' flavorful juices and caramelizes the skin for enhanced flavor. You also won't need to babysit the brats like you do on the grill; the oven is nearly foolproof and essentially self-sufficient.
The most important sausage cooking tip is to prepare bratwurst with medium to medium-high heat to keep the meat moist. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the brats on a parchment-lined baking sheet with space between them — overcrowding encourages steaming and deters caramelization — or in a cast-iron skillet filled halfway with water or beer. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, turning them halfway for even coloring. For more browning, finish them under the broiler. They're done when the internal temp reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Let them rest before slicing to let the juices settle.
What to consider before cooking bratwurst in the oven
There are some downsides to the oven method, like longer cook time and less smoky flavor. The grill cooks bratwurst faster and imparts more smoke, but it's more tedious than the oven and more likely to give you inconsistent results. Neither method is objectively better — for a rich, juicy sausage, use the oven, and for smokier flavor and crispier skin, use the grill. Either way, use moderate heat so the brats turn crisp while retaining moisture. (However, don't poke holes in the casing, which allows fat and moisture, and thus flavor, to escape.)
Wondering which brats to buy? In our ranking of the best and worst grocery story bratwurst, we named Johnsonville Original Bratwurst the winner for its supremely savory flavor, juiciness, and decent snap. Other popular options include Usinger's German-style pork brats from Wisconsin, where brats reign supreme, and Aldi Deutsche Küche Bavarian Bratwurst, which are easiest to find during Oktoberfest. If you're feeling fancy, order from Wisconsin-based Glenn's Market & Catering's extensive bratwurst menu.
As for recipes, currywurst and fries with curry ketchup is a great start, considering the brats are oven-roasted. For extra moisture, try the beer-and-onion marinade for these Wisconsin-style bratwurst, but bake the brats instead of grilling them. You can also prepare brats in an air fryer, which is essentially a convection oven that cooks food by circulating hot air. It'll produce juicy, crisp results without turning your kitchen into a sauna.