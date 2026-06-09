Grocery Store NY Strip Steaks, Ranked Worst To Best

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There isn't a better night in my household than when steaks are on the menu for dinner. The cut of steak you choose can really depend on personal preference, but I've always been partial to the New York strip. It's my dad's favorite cut, so it's the one I have the most familiarity with. (Nostalgia isn't for nothing, either.) And while some detractors wonder what the fuss is about with a strip steak, plenty of people get the hype. It's sometimes called the "Goldilocks of steaks": It's got a good chew without being too tough, it can have great marbling without being overrun by fat content, and it can have terrific beef flavor without breaking the bank.

Among the things you need to know about the New York strip is that it can actually go by a lot of names. If you're shopping in the supermarket for this cut, you might see it labeled as an ambassador steak, strip loin steak, or even named for other locations, like the Kansas City or Omaha strip.

Steaks of any kind fall into the "special occasion" part of my budget these days, which means when I have them, I want the best that money can buy. I selected NY strips from a variety of regional and national supermarkets to find which ones have the best taste and overall quality. Surprisingly, the most expensive ones didn't always land at the top of the list.