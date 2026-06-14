11 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Guacamole

Yes, we all know that fresh is best, but sometimes you don't even have time to make a quick and easy guacamole recipe from scratch. Other times, you might end up with a tub or two of ready-made guac for one reason or another, whether someone brought it to your party or your partner picked it up from the store. This doesn't mean you have to settle for subpar, however, because there are all kinds of ways to upgrade store-bought guacamole. Sometimes, just a few quick tweaks can make it taste as good as something you whipped up from fresh ingredients.

When looking for ways to improve grocery store guac, taking inspiration from recipes made from scratch is a great place to start. Sometimes store-bought versions miss out key ingredients or replace them with ones that are not up to snuff. So, putting those things back in the mix quickly and easily improves even a totally lackluster store-bought option. But you can also take inspiration from other places to give it a boost. Sometimes an unexpected ingredient is just what you need to elevate an otherwise mid tub of guac.

You don't necessarily need much to pull off a significant transformation. You probably already have everything you need in your pantry or fridge. While you can use just one of these techniques alone, mixing a few often yields the tastiest results. So, without further ado, here are several ways to upgrade store-bought guacamole.