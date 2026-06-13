Shoppers Say This Premium Steak Is Worth Splurging On At Sam's Club

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When you think of wholesale stores like Sam's Club, you likely picture stocking up on affordable essentials. It turns out there are luxury grocery items to shop at Sam's Club, too. One shining example is the two-pack of Japanese Wagyu New York strip steaks, a premium cut that customers say is well worth the splurge.

The A5-grade Wagyu steaks are the highest quality of Japanese beef, so it's no surprise that these are some of the best steaks to buy at Sam's Club. A5 is known for its superior marbling, color, and yield of usable meat, while the high fat content makes it remarkably tender. The pair of A5 Wagyu steaks at Sam's Club comes frozen and sells for $199.98. Just under $100 per steak may feel pricey, but multiple buyers say the substantial cuts are rich enough to feed at least four people. These steaks are only available to ship, so don't look for them in-store.

Club members who've tasted them have great things to say. "They were the best steaks I have ever eaten. Extremely tender with a melt-in-your-mouth texture ... Almost too rich to eat an entire steak," writes one Sam's Club reviewer. "Every bite is a rich juice bomb. A5 Wagyu is a whole other level of steak experience," raves another. "It is something that must be experienced because words alone cannot describe the sensuality of these steaks," notes a third. "The best I've ever had. Never seen a cut this marbled," chimed in a fourth.