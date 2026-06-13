Shoppers Say This Premium Steak Is Worth Splurging On At Sam's Club
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When you think of wholesale stores like Sam's Club, you likely picture stocking up on affordable essentials. It turns out there are luxury grocery items to shop at Sam's Club, too. One shining example is the two-pack of Japanese Wagyu New York strip steaks, a premium cut that customers say is well worth the splurge.
The A5-grade Wagyu steaks are the highest quality of Japanese beef, so it's no surprise that these are some of the best steaks to buy at Sam's Club. A5 is known for its superior marbling, color, and yield of usable meat, while the high fat content makes it remarkably tender. The pair of A5 Wagyu steaks at Sam's Club comes frozen and sells for $199.98. Just under $100 per steak may feel pricey, but multiple buyers say the substantial cuts are rich enough to feed at least four people. These steaks are only available to ship, so don't look for them in-store.
Club members who've tasted them have great things to say. "They were the best steaks I have ever eaten. Extremely tender with a melt-in-your-mouth texture ... Almost too rich to eat an entire steak," writes one Sam's Club reviewer. "Every bite is a rich juice bomb. A5 Wagyu is a whole other level of steak experience," raves another. "It is something that must be experienced because words alone cannot describe the sensuality of these steaks," notes a third. "The best I've ever had. Never seen a cut this marbled," chimed in a fourth.
The A5 Wagyu steak at Sam's Club offers unmatched quality and endless possibilities
Wagyu has a superior reputation overall, but A5-grade steaks are the cream of the crop. According to Sam's Club, its Japanese Wagyu New York strips are sourced from cows that are massaged daily and fed barley mash, then finished on grain for at least 400 days to guarantee delectable fat.
Sam's Club's Wagyu is sourced from Purely Meat Company, a family-owned Chicago butcher with more than 80 years of experience. Its Wagyu offerings include filets, prime rib, and ribeyes. The company's A5 Wagyu strips are procured from a plant in the Miyazaki Prefecture in Kyushu, known for producing beef with impeccable marbling and texture. Purely Meat Company sells a pair of A5 Wagyu strips for $249.95 that look identical to the Sam's Club product. Assuming they're the same, you'll save about $50 by purchasing them from the big box chain.
To cook A5 Wagyu, keep it simple. A garlic steak and potato skillet recipe could make for a hearty yet decadent meal, but in light of the steak's fat content, go easy on the herby compound butter. If you prefer a sauce, keep it on the side so you can taste the steak on its own first (this T-bone steak with chimichurri rojo recipe can be used as a guide). Whatever route you choose, don't make the Wagyu cooking mistake of preparing it straight from the fridge. The beef should sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes.