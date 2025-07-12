Turn Heads With This Chimichurri Rojo T-Bone Steak

A perfectly seared, thick-cut T-bone steak with a deep brown crust and a heavy sprinkle of coarse salt is the sort of thing that dreams are made of. We'd forgive you for thinking that nothing could top those thin slices of tender, savory meat complemented by a bittersweet caramelized crust and a sharp bite of salt — but we are here to tell you that it isn't always a bad thing to gild the lily.

You may not realize it yet, but chimichurri rojo is the sauce upgrade that your steaks were looking for. You have probably heard of the South American sauce chimichurri, you may have even eaten it paired with asado — what with chimichurri and steak being integral parts of Argentinian culinary culture — but chimichurri rojo is the lesser-known and perhaps even more delicious cousin. It takes everything wonderful about chimichurri and tosses in a few more layers of flavor.

Green chimichurri (which people sometimes confuse with pesto) is a sauce that is believed to have originated in Argentina and is traditionally made from fresh herbs (parsley and oregano, generally), garlic, vinegar, and oil — as well as something spicy in some recipes. It is great with steak and also on grilled vegetables or salad. Chimichurri rojo simply builds on this excellent framework, adding fragrant layers of sweetness and smoke in the form of roasted red peppers. If you already like chimichurri, here's the sauce that takes it to the next level.