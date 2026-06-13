11 Restaurants Once Linked To America's Most Notorious Mobsters

Over 80% of adult Americans consume some kind of true crime media, according to a 2024 report by Edison Research. We simply love true stories of the underbelly, the OG of which often involves the mob or mafia. Luckily, stories of gangsters in the United States aren't so old that they're unreachable. There are sites throughout America that still hold the energy of some of the most well known gangsters of history, and history buffs still visit them to connect with their stories. Considering that even mobsters need to eat, it's not surprising that a lot of historical restaurants have connections to famous crime family members.

Assassinations, shoot outs, and disappearances can all be found on this list of restaurants that have at one time been connected to famous mobsters. It wasn't only bloody misdeeds that occurred at these places, though, as gangsters also gathered to forge connections and simply have a good time. Of course, it doesn't hurt that some of these mob affiliated restaurants are also among the very best spots to get Italian food in the United States. From speakeasies and brothels to illegal gambling dens, here are some of the most iconic restaurants throughout the United States that notorious mobsters chose to gather and hang out.