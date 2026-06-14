11 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Cupcakes

Cupcakes should be great, but when you buy them from the store, they're not always as dreamy as you want them to be. Making them from scratch isn't always an option, though, due to time constraints, lack of equipment, or myriad other reasons. That's why it's good to know how to improve upon grocery store cupcakes, so you can pull out these techniques and make baked goods that are just meh taste closer to something homemade.

It's always good to look at cupcake recipes when working out how to level-up the store-bought version. You can find some ingredients and embellishments that will make these taste more like homemade. So, when you're out to impress, or you just want a low-effort treat, there are some simple solutions to lean on. Some of these take more effort than others, so you can decide on your level of commitment, think about the ingredients and equipment you have on hand, and go from there. In some cases, you can make them look and taste better in just a matter of seconds.

Here are 11 of our favorite ways to upgrade store-bought cupcakes. Maybe you're planning a big party and there's no way you can bake everything from scratch or perhaps you'd simply rather be doing anything else. Whatever your reason for taking a shortcut, we have you covered. With a few extra ingredients, you can transform store-bought cupcakes into something memorable. You can even combine them to make things extra special.