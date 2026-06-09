5 Ways An Expert Identifies Quality Grocery Store Prime Rib

Prime rib often poses a challenge for home chefs, but the resulting juicy roast makes all the effort worth it. To help you find a quality hunk of beef at the grocery store, we sought out an expert's opinion. As an executive chef at Palladino's Steak & Seafood, Sam Hazen knows how to select the perfect beef for a prime rib feast. He provided a list of five characteristics to look for, and we're excited to share them with you.

First, a quick prime-rib primer: While this cut is often sold in individual steaks, we're talking about the full rib roast here. According to Hazen, beef grade, coloring, fat content, and weight are all vital factors to consider. These characteristics help you determine freshness, flavor, and tenderness, and they can also help with achieving optimal doneness. In addition to Hazen's expert tips, be sure to avoid common prime rib cooking mistakes, like not fully thawing the meat or cooking the beef at too high a temperature.