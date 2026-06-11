The Biggest Prime Rib Red Flag To Watch For At Restaurants

If you've ever sampled out-of-this world prime rib, chances are you want it again. Renowned for its marbling fat and tender texture, prime rib is alluring, often used as a marketing tool to draw crowds to restaurants (like the Rhode Island buffet serving all-you-can-eat prime rib that customers love). But as an expert recently shared with Mashed, although an abundance of prime rib at a restaurant might sound enticing, it can actually be a sign to proceed with caution.

"A restaurant with an endless supply of red meat would raise a red flag for me," said Sam Hazen, executive chef at Palladino's Steak & Seafood. He explained high-quality prime rib should be scarce and in demand if the restaurant is working properly behind the scenes. "Usually there are very limited quantities knowing that the cut comes from a larger roast that takes hours to prepare and cook."

So if you're looking to taste the real deal, or perhaps even locate the best prime rib in your state, consider avoiding spots with excessive stock. "Unless the restaurant only serves prime rib ... an endless supply ... would be a red flag for a lower quality cut of meat or a piece that is being advertised as prime rib but is actually something else," Hazen explained.