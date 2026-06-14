How Black Diamond Watermelon Stands Out From Other Varieties

When you think of a watermelon, you probably picture a large, oblong-ish fruit with alternating light and dark green stripes and a juicy pinkish-red inside, dappled with black seeds. But watermelons actually come in a ton of varieties, many of which don't fit that description. Some have orange flesh or a yellow rind. Some are small or super long. Some have red or white seeds, instead of black, or no seeds at all. With more than 1,000 varieties, the watermelon is a diverse fruit, and one of the true varietal gems is the Black Diamond.

Black Diamond watermelons can be recognized by their deep, dark green skin and particularly large size. While most watermelons are already big, Black Diamonds are giants, generally clocking in between 35 and 50 pounds (compared to an average watermelon at 20 pounds). Crack them open to find vibrant red flesh void of black seeds, described by taste-testers as juicier and much sweeter than other watermelons. One person called them "candy-sweet."

Backyard gardeners can grow this specialty watermelon, if they can accommodate vines that reach 20 feet long. The melons need direct sunlight and a lot of time to grow, as they take about 90 days to mature. Ripe Black Diamonds should have a yellow underside (from being on the ground for so long) and dead tendrils near the fruit.