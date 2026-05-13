What A Watermelon's Shape Reveals About Its Taste & Texture

A summer picnic — whether it's an individual family moment or a block party — doesn't feel complete without a juicy slice of watermelon. When you have the honor of bringing the fruit, picking a watermelon can feel like a joy and burden, even when you know the tricks for buying the perfect watermelon. While ripeness might be the biggest question on your mind, a watermelon's shape can impact the taste and texture, too.

Watermelon spheres taste different than the oblong varieties. The sweetest watermelons are typically the ones that grow into more of a ball shape. They are also typically denser and crisper. Watermelons that are longer tend to be waterier, which can cut the sweetness and possibly make the fleshy red part a little more saturated and less dense. Both can be great for a summer outing, depending on your preference. One of the biggest watermelon mistakes everyone makes is not ensuring the fruit is symmetrical. If your watermelon shape is off, such as one end is bigger than the other or there is a weird bulge somewhere, that is a sign something went wrong. People don't want to be disappointed when they bite into their slice, so make sure you pick a watermelon that is uniform in its shape.