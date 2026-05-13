What A Watermelon's Shape Reveals About Its Taste & Texture
A summer picnic — whether it's an individual family moment or a block party — doesn't feel complete without a juicy slice of watermelon. When you have the honor of bringing the fruit, picking a watermelon can feel like a joy and burden, even when you know the tricks for buying the perfect watermelon. While ripeness might be the biggest question on your mind, a watermelon's shape can impact the taste and texture, too.
Watermelon spheres taste different than the oblong varieties. The sweetest watermelons are typically the ones that grow into more of a ball shape. They are also typically denser and crisper. Watermelons that are longer tend to be waterier, which can cut the sweetness and possibly make the fleshy red part a little more saturated and less dense. Both can be great for a summer outing, depending on your preference. One of the biggest watermelon mistakes everyone makes is not ensuring the fruit is symmetrical. If your watermelon shape is off, such as one end is bigger than the other or there is a weird bulge somewhere, that is a sign something went wrong. People don't want to be disappointed when they bite into their slice, so make sure you pick a watermelon that is uniform in its shape.
Only use creative shapes for watermelon when you're cutting it
When it comes to watermelon shape, you don't have to overthink it. If you value sweetness, get a round one. If you want a refreshing, watery treat, the oblong variety is always a crowd-pleaser. Farmers in Japan even decided to experiment with a square watermelon, and you can get one in select places in the United States, although they are expensive. The theory was that growing a watermelon in a cubed mold would make them denser and free people from the burden of a large round fruit rolling around in their refrigerator. But in terms of taste and texture, square watermelons don't usually live up to round varieties, mostly because they are often picked before they are ripe, since Japanese consumers frequently buy them for decoration.
It's safe to say if you want to get creative with the shape of your watermelon, you should wait until you are cutting it up. Then, you can pick any shape you want, from balls and wedges to stars and hearts. Or maybe add character to your watermelon in the form of a fruit sculpture for your summer outing centerpiece. We also recommend you give watermelon fries or watermelon cups a try. Just remember to start with the type of watermelon you prefer based on taste and texture. And make sure you don't keep your cut watermelon in the fridge too long.