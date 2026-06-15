Add A Splash Of This For A Better Bourbon And Coke

Bourbon and coke, better known and ordered as a whiskey and coke, is one of the simplest cocktails around. Thankfully for budding home bartenders, this drink is a hard one to mess up — yet it's also easy to improve upon if desired. With only two ingredients, this is one of the old-school bourbon cocktails that takes nicely to variations, and one of these is adding a small amount of lemon juice, which can make the drink taste more balanced.

Bourbon generally has a rich and warm flavor profile, with notes of vanilla, caramel, oak, and spices. Coca-Cola is predominantly sweet and bubbly, but it also has some overlapping flavor notes with bourbon, like caramel, vanilla, citrus, and spice. These two ingredients do quite well on their own for a cocktail: You have the carbonation, sweetness, and something strong and boozy. But a good cocktail is all about balance. Although a basic bourbon and coke does pretty well on its own, the acidity of lemon juice creates contrast in the drink.

Adding a squeeze of fresh lemon juice helps cut through some of the soda's sweetness and brightens the heavier flavors of bourbon. It can also help tame the harsher notes from alcohol and enhance the overall aroma of the drink. Without much effort, the drink becomes more complex, adding an unexpected pop of freshness to every sip.