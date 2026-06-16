The Trick A Steakhouse Uses To Keep Prime Rib Perfectly Seasoned

When cooking a cut of beef as high quality and pricey as prime rib, it's critical to make sure you're doing it the right way. One of the best ways to learn how to create a restaurant-quality roast is by looking to the pros. That's where we found a simple and effective trick used in steakhouse kitchens that ensures peak flavor. In order for seasoning to better adhere to meat, first coat the outside of your prime rib with whipped egg whites.

This tip comes from Sam Hazen, executive chef at Palladino's Steak & Seafood. He points out one of the biggest differences between prime rib found at top-tier restaurants and roasts commonly made at home is simply the correct level of seasoning. Unfortunately, that can be tougher than it sounds for a dish like prime rib roast. Beef, like most meat, is made up of two-thirds to three-quarters water, which releases from the muscle fibers as the roast cooks. As these juices run off the surface, they can carry your carefully crafted and applied spice blend with them, leaving you with a well-cooked but often under-seasoned result.

Egg whites prevent this. By brushing the frothy, whipped egg whites onto the surface of the roast, spices and seasonings can adhere better due to the coagulating and binding properties of egg proteins. This means they pull together and thicken when heat is applied, taking seasoning with them, keeping herbs and spices close to the surface of the meat instead of them sliding off into the juices below.