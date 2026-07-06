As Seen On TV: Sorry To My Cardiologist But I'm Eating Everything Out Of Bacon Bowls Now

Welcome to As Seen On TV, a new monthly column where I review the most brilliant (or bogus) kitchen gadgets from your favorite late-night infomercials.

Move over bread bowl; now there's something meatier: a bowl made entirely of thick, crispy bacon. It sounds semi-ridiculous ... but also, intriguing? We Americans really do love our streaky, smoky, salt-cured pork, after all. The average person eats about 18 pounds of it a year. So why keep topping burgers, sandwiches, and salads with such meager bits and strips? With Perfect Bacon Bowl, you can put your whole meal inside the bacon instead.

And that's the allure of As Seen on TV: decades of enterprising solutions to problems we didn't even know we had! Could Perfect Bacon Bowl make my meals (and therefore, my life) even better? I'm admittedly tempted by promises of more bacon, less grease, fewer carbs (and maybe fewer dishes to wash) at the end of the day. But after last month's fiasco with the Flippin' Fantastic pancake maker, I'm also super skeptical.