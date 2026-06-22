Here's How Long The Typical Lifespan Of A Weber Grill Is

Weber is generally considered the best of the best when it comes to grills. Its grills have been ranked as America's Most Trusted Outdoor Cooking Grill since 2022 by Lifestory Research, with its opponents ranked several points and star ratings below. But whether you're a current owner of a Weber grill or you're looking into buying one for the first time, it's important to know just how long the grills will last so you don't run into a situation where you're hosting a backyard BBQ and suddenly the grill won't work.

While the lifespan may vary depending on the model, type, and how you treat your grill, Weber grills are believed to last about 10 years. Some of the parts may not last that long, but those can be replaced to prevent you from having to buy another grill. Plus, Weber offers fairly generous warranties on its grills, ranging from five to 12 years. The idea with Weber grills is that they're expensive, but you're paying for a grill that lasts.

Weber owners generally express satisfaction with their grills. One wrote on Reddit, "Bought a Weber 5 or 6 years ago. Still have it working in perfect condition. If something happened and I couldn't repair it, I'd buy another one for sure." Others listed even longer lifespans for their gas grills, with many lasting between 15 and 20 years. Of course, those grills weren't purchased now, so whether or not current Weber grills will make it that long remains to be seen.