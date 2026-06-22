Here's How Long The Typical Lifespan Of A Weber Grill Is
Weber is generally considered the best of the best when it comes to grills. Its grills have been ranked as America's Most Trusted Outdoor Cooking Grill since 2022 by Lifestory Research, with its opponents ranked several points and star ratings below. But whether you're a current owner of a Weber grill or you're looking into buying one for the first time, it's important to know just how long the grills will last so you don't run into a situation where you're hosting a backyard BBQ and suddenly the grill won't work.
While the lifespan may vary depending on the model, type, and how you treat your grill, Weber grills are believed to last about 10 years. Some of the parts may not last that long, but those can be replaced to prevent you from having to buy another grill. Plus, Weber offers fairly generous warranties on its grills, ranging from five to 12 years. The idea with Weber grills is that they're expensive, but you're paying for a grill that lasts.
Weber owners generally express satisfaction with their grills. One wrote on Reddit, "Bought a Weber 5 or 6 years ago. Still have it working in perfect condition. If something happened and I couldn't repair it, I'd buy another one for sure." Others listed even longer lifespans for their gas grills, with many lasting between 15 and 20 years. Of course, those grills weren't purchased now, so whether or not current Weber grills will make it that long remains to be seen.
What kind of grills Weber sells — and how to make them last longer
Weber offers a large variety of grills, including gas, charcoal, wood pellet, portable electric grills, and even griddles. If you're looking for a gas grill, the Weber Genesis line is highly recommended, though they come at a high price. The Spirit line gets praise for affordability and reliability, making them a great option for casual grillers. For a charcoal grill, Weber's Kettle grills are the gold standard, getting plenty of good reviews for value and longevity.
Weber grills, or really any grills, are like any relationship — put effort into taking care of them and they'll last longer. One of the key grilling mistakes is not cleaning your grill. You should be cleaning your grill between every use and making sure to clean the grill when it's hot. You can't just scrape off the grime with a grill brush either. You should be cleaning out the innards of your grill, especially things like a grease trap, and a few times a year, give your grill racks a deeper soak.
Cleaning your grill might not be the most fun activity in the world, especially when you have a pile of fresh teriyaki burgers or roasted chicken breasts ready to dig into. But spending a bunch of money on a new grill isn't fun either, so putting the extra time and effort into maintaining your grill is worth it.